Action-packed afternoon session features wide receivers and a quarterback

CLEMSON – Saturday’s afternoon session brought the heat. In more ways than one. As temperatures jumped into the low 80’s, several hundred campers made their way back to the practice fields for another session of head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp. The morning session was more about the defensive side of the ball, but the afternoon belonged in many ways to the offense. Let’s get started. All eyes were on 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry, Jr., of Cincinnati (OH) Withrow. We wrote earlier that he has collected a set of impressive offers already. Some of the notable programs who have offered the 6-5, 190-pound pass catcher include Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Michigan State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Purdue and Boston College among others. Henry’s father of the same name was a third-round selection (No. 83 overall) of the Cincinnati Bengals out of the University of West Virginia in the 2005 NFL Draft. Henry Sr. would spend his entire five year career with the Bengals, hauling in 119 receptions for 1,826 yards and 21 touchdowns. Henry’s life unfortunately ended tragically on December 17, 2009, from an automobile accident at the age of 26. Former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is the guardian of Henry Jr., who is already considered one of the most talented players in the 2026 recruiting class. His coach told me that Henry has grown almost three inches in the past year but still has great body control. He also compared Henry’s catch radius to a former Clemson player – Nuk Hopkins. During the throwing sessions, he displayed his body control on more than one occasion and showed incredible leaping ability. One of his teammates was also very impressive – 2025 wide receiver Quintin Simmons, Jr. Simmons has offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan St., Penn St., and Virginia Tech among others. But after watching him for half an hour, I have a feeling his offer list will grow. He has quick feet and great hands. A former quarterback, he’s just now learning the nuances at wide receiver. Both were part of an impressive group of receivers working out with Tyler Grisham. It wasn’t long before Swinney made his way over to the group to watch, and when the quarterbacks were brought over to throw, Swinney and Garrett Riley and Tajh Boyd really began to work. Why? Because 2025 4-star quarterback Antwann Hill, or AJ, was on hand. Standing 6-5 and closing in on 220 pounds, Hill (out of Warner-Robins (GA) Houston County) looks the part. He has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Florida St., Georgia…..you get it. There were times when Riley would stop just to watch Hill go through drills or throw. Wouldn’t be shocked if a Clemson offer comes his way today. Hill has long levers – like you would expect from a tall quarterback – but he throws a really nice ball. Catchable without being overpowering.

