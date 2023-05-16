ACC Meetings off to a wild start

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The ACC Spring Meetings are underway, and the entire conference is under a cloud as all of the schools come to grips with revenue sharing and how the current ACC media rights deal, which runs through 2036, compares to their peers in the SEC and the Big Ten. The answer to that is that the league simply won't be competitive from a monetary standpoint in a few years. We told you in a video a few weeks ago that we were hearing that there were four teams looking to form a group to leave the ACC, and that there might be as many as six, and now information is coming out that there might be as many as seven or eight. The ACC Athletic Directors met yesterday afternoon into the evening and even though several told members of the media that they would be happy to talk after the meeting, none of them spoke to the media after commissioner Jim Phillips walked through the doors a few minutes before it wrapped it. Is anything imminent? What is the latest? We try and cover that here:

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest