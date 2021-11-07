A Note, A Quote, and a Stat: Tigers kick off Championship Phase with monster stop

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

LOUISVILLE, KY – Clemson kicked off the 'Championship Phase' of its season with a bang as they defeated Louisville 30-24 at Cardinal Stadium Saturday night behind another late score and defensive stop.

The Tigers improved to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the ACC, while Louisville fell to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

The injury bug continues to be an issue for Clemson. Kobe Pace was knocked out of the game with a head injury, Andrew Booth missed time after taking a helmet to the knee early in the game, Will Shipley missed time with a head injury, and DJ Uiagalelei suffered a knee injury that he played with during the last two-and-a-half quarters.

A NOTE

This season, every game against an FBS opponent has been decided by ten or fewer points, and Clemson is now 4-2 in one-possession games (decided by eight or fewer points) this season.

Since 2011, Clemson has won 31 of its last 38 one-possession games, the his highest winning percentage in the country in one-score games in that span (.816).

A QUOTE

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was praying as he watched the fourth-and-goal play unfold from the sideline.

"I couldn't tell the route combination. It was a blur to me," Swinney said after the game. "I just had my eyes on that quarterback. I was just over there praying to the good Lord. I knew they were going to run the quarterback and probably give him some options. I just knew he was going to get on the edge."

A STAT

In the current landscape of college football, it isn't common to see both teams call more running plays than pass plays during a contest, but that is exactly what happened Saturday night. Clemson ran 66 plays and ran 35 times and passed it 31 times. The Tigers gained 338 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per play. However, the Tigers averaged just 3.4 yards per rush.

Louisville ran 70 plays, running it a whopping 47 times and passing it just 23 times. The Cards gained 397 total yards, averaging 4.7 yards per rush in running for 223 yards. Quarterback Malik Cunningham was the main ball carrier, carrying it 22 times for 134 yards.