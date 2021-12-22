A football junkie with a great memory: More on Wes Goodwin

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – New Clemson defensive coordinator is a football junkie, a trait he thinks has served him well as he’s risen up the ranks from a one-time grad assistant to the leader of the defense.

Goodwin was named as the defensive coordinator last week by head coach Dabo Swinney, a role he will share with safeties coach Mickey Conn. However, Goodwin will call the plays during the games, a job he has been preparing for from day one.

“I'm a football junkie. I love the game. From my very first opportunity at Mississippi St., I've really immersed myself into trying to learn the big picture, learn techniques, learn schemes, and fundamentals,” Goodwin said. “I love being on the field with the players. That is why I got into this profession, to be able to build great men of character through the game of football. That is the fun part, is being around the guys in the locker room every day.”

Goodwin got his start working for former Mississippi St. baseball coach Ron Polk.

“I think it teaches you to appreciate everybody’s role in the building, whether you’re the head coach, you’re the janitor, the equipment manager, the trainer,” Goodwin said about his position as a baseball manager. “Everyone’s role in the organization is very important and everyone wants to be appreciated. Those types of roles, they don’t get all the publicity that I’m getting now, but they’re just as valuable.”

Goodwin made his way to Clemson and then spent three years in the NFL with head coach Bruce Arians.

“BA’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around,” Goodwin said. “Just an unbelievable guy, very genuine, down to earth, very liked and respected by the players in that locker room. ... When he would always come in the building, he spoke to everyone, made everyone feel welcome. Genuine. Genuinely cared about everybody.”

Another trait that will serve Goodwin well is his memory – those who have been around him say he has a photographic memory – and that was backed up in a story told by Mark Packer on his show this week on the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network,

Packer said that former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain (and current ACC Network analyst) told a story about Goodwin’s memory.

“Yeah, Eric was telling me stories the other night when he was here at the house. Because I asked him the same question. I said, give me the lowdown on Goodwin,” Packer said. “So, he gave me this crazy story about when he was in school, and they’d say, ‘What was the 34th play today at practice?’ And he just went [snapping fingers].

“Some guys just remember that kind of stuff. All I know is when I played golf, if you said, ‘Hey Pack, what did you do on the 15th hole?’ Man, I couldn’t tell you. ‘I hit a driver to the left side, 85 yards, I hit a 5-iron, tried to cut it, terrible shot, it was in the woods, made a 9.’ I could give you all that. But when guys started asking, ‘What was the 34th play at practice and what did you see?’ And he said he just rattled it off like he had a baloney sandwich at lunch. So, I don’t know the guy. But everybody says he’s got one of those special gifts with all that. So, we’ll see.”

Goodwin can’t wait to get started and says he hopes he’s around Clemson for a long time.

“I am a bloom where I am planted guy. I am in no rush to leave a place like Clemson. It's more about the people than the job to me. I love this place. I love Coach Swinney. I love everybody in this building,” Goodwin said. “I have great respect for everybody. Great respect for the university. We have set our roots here and plan to be here for the long haul, and whatever comes, comes.”