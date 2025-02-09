5-star specialist commitment hopes to contribute to Clemson's culture of winning

by Grayson Mann Staff Writer -

Clemson has been on Alex Nocco's radar for quite some time. The Tampa native and top-rated long snapper recently announced his commitment to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, providing a unique angle to the 2025 class. Nocco will enroll in August and join the team with a full scholarship in January. While the Jesuit specialist’s path to commitment started at Swinney’s high school camp, Nocco has grown up knowing what the Tigers bring to the table. “Clemson was always one of those schools that's been on my mind because ever since I was little,” Nocco said. “I watched them win the national championships twice. The one time they were down in Tampa back and I think it was 2016. So that was pretty cool that they were down here and growing up, they were just one of the teams that was always top 10, top 10, top 10. So whenever it came past summer, I wanted to take the camp there, and see what I could do.” Clemson saw what he could do, and extended him an invite to come back for a visit in July, and both sides got to work on envisioning how Nocco could fit into the grand scheme of the class. Despite other schools offering the Florida native the chance to play right away, Nocco felt like there was something different to Clemson, ultimately being the deciding factor in his commitment. “With the other offers I had, although I could play in the fall at many other schools, there's just something different about Clemson,” Nocco said. “It was a family atmosphere that’s unreal. That's what everybody wants to have, and Clemson has it. And then Coach Swinney is a great coach, an all-around man of God; since he's got the faith, he is going to be heading in the right direction. Just being around that atmosphere is something I'd love to be around. And especially with Coach Gilchrist, he's going to be a great mentor I feel, and I'd love to be practicing with him every day, which is another big reason why I chose it. And also the culture of winning, which is something that they expect out there.” Not only is the culture a right for him, but the five-star long snapper believes he’s joining the team at the right time, seemingly back on a path to consistent trips to the College Football Playoff. Nocco hopes once he arrives on campus, he will be able to do everything in his power to contribute to a culture of winning. “Well, they're going to be getting my all,” Nocco said. “I'll be practicing hard every day, every snap count, and I'll just be chasing perfection for every snap I get. And hopefully, I will be contributing to that culture of winning.” Romans 8:28 teaches us all things work together for good to those who love God. I thank God for the opportunities and ability He has given me and I will glorify Him through them.



I am excited to announce that I will be enrolling at Clemson University in August and joining the… pic.twitter.com/cbdsV25t5F — Alex Nocco 5⭐️ (@noccoalex) February 5, 2025

