5-star safety target in no hurry to make a decision

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Keon Sabb has taken his visits and now he's going to take some time to think about what he's learned before heading back out for more visits in the fall.

Sabb is a 5-star 2022 safety out of Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy and Williamston, NJ, and he is not in a hurry to make his college decision. And that’s good for Clemson because Sabb plans to make an official visit to Clemson in the fall before deciding. He did visit Clemson June 11th for the Elite Retreat. That stop was part of a busy month for him.

“I’m taking in a lot right now with all these visits, still trying to figure out things and evaluate everybody with my family,” Sabb said. “I went to Penn State (official), Clemson, Georgia (official), Michigan (official) and Texas A&M. I’m taking LSU and Clemson’s official during the season. We haven’t set up the dates yet. I’m still trying to figure out my IMG schedule.”

Sabb and other Clemson targets at IMG want to attend the cookout July 24th, something IMG coaches haven’t allowed in the past because of a conflict with their own summer workout schedule. Those players plan to discuss that matter with their coaches to see what might be worked out. In the meantime, Sabb is keeping in touch with Dabo Swinney, Brent Venables and Mickey Conn.

“I talked to Dabo about three days ago,” Sabb said. “I talk to Coach Venables and coach Mickey Conn every day. It’s no real message. They’re just same recruiting, just building a relationship about a year now, talking to them and keeping the relationship strong.”

One of Sabb’s IMG teammates, and fellow New Jerseyan Jihaad Campbell, committed to Clemson Sunday, part of another strong class the Tigers are constructing. Sabb has noticed.

“That’s going to be a pretty nice class, I think top five, top three when it gets all done. All the rumors I’ve heard with a lot of other players,” Sabb said. “That’s pretty intriguing to me with all those top guys going there.”

Sabb is ranked the No. 2 ATH nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Florida in the 247Sports Composite.