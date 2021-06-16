5-star prospect says Clemson has "most genuine coaching staff" he's met

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The Clemson coaching staff has centered in on just a few remaining targets for the 2022 recruiting cycle, and there is no doubt that 5-star safety Keon Sabb sits at the top of the list.

Sabb is out of Williamston, NJ and IMG Academy in Florida and was one of the headliners at Clemson last weekend for the Elite Retreat. It was his first trip to Clemson since his seven-on-seven team visited there when he was in the seventh grade. Sabb is ranked the No. 2 ATH nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Florida in the 247Sports Composite.

Sabb took an official visit to Penn State the weekend before Clemson, and he is taking one to Georgia this weekend. He is also scheduled to visit Texas A&M on June 24th. He also has taken numerous unofficial visits. And he plans a return trip to Clemson for the All-In Cookout in late July.

Sabb had this to say about the weekend visit with the Tigers:

“They probably have the most genuine coaching staff I’ve met. They explain their program really well. I fell in love with the place. I love all the coaches. I love everything about it. Like how different they are. They don’t recruit like every other school does. Like how they don’t take transfers. That stuck out to me. They ride with the guys they’ve got.”

On what Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables told him during his conversations with them:

“They were just trying to show me how good the place was. I talked with Coach Swinney a pretty good amount. I was with Coach Venables the whole day. He kind of showed me around. They were talking like how they used Isaiah Simmons, but more so as a defensive back, so I would be all over and things of that nature.”

On where Clemson stands with him after the visit:

“They are pretty much like top one or two for me right now. I’ve still got to take other visits. They are pretty much one of my top schools right now.”

Sabb said he could make his decision in early July, or he might wait until after his season. He is planning to graduate early and sign in December.

clemson fans show love?? pic.twitter.com/nomjSbCo0q — Keon Sabb (@keon_sabb) June 13, 2021