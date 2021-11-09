5-star Peach State defender updates his Clemson recruitment

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter

Clemson continues to be a major player in the recruitment of many top prospects in the 2023 class, including 5-star Vic Burley. The Tigers are once again in a position to land another elite defensive lineman.

Burley picked up a Clemson offer on June 1st and camped with Clemson shortly after during a summer tour of numerous schools. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, the top prospect from Warner Robins (GA) is ranked as the No. 10 player overall in the 247Sports rankings for the ’23 class. The visit to Clemson gave Burley the chance to finally meet the coaches that he had been talking on the phone with for so long, and the bond between the current Clemson players and coaches was something that caught the eye of the dominant defensive lineman.

“Overall it was great,” Burley told TigerNet of his visit to Clemson this summer. “Just seeing the coaches and how they act, and being able to put faces to voices. Just seeing the campus and the football facilities was great. Some of the players that I saw helping out at camp, I could see the relationships that they have with the coaches. It was a great experience. They are all great people. I see how they all coach and how they treat their players. The coaches treat the players like they are a part of their family.”

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has been the primary recruiter for Burley during his Clemson recruitment. What’s been the message to Burley?

“Coach Bates always tells me I’m a versatile player,” Burley said. “I can play a 3, 4, or 5-technique, or I can play nose. Coach Bates motivates me every time we talk. It’s always something positive to step my game up and life in general. Sometimes he will send things to my coach before games to motivate us and that always helps me.”

Burley has picked up offers from all of the major schools across the country, and success away from the football field will be a major factor in Burley’s decision.

“Clemson introduced me into the internships and the different programs they offer,” he said. “That really opened my eyes with the 100-percent job placement and the PAW Journey. That was a great addition to all of the other things I saw. They kind of set that standard for all of the other colleges for me.”

Burley is ranked as the No. 4 defensive lineman in the ’23 class due to his explosion and skill upfront, but the 5-star is still working to ensure that he remains as one of the top players. What makes Burley a force on the field?

“On the field, I feel like I’m more of a team leader,” Burley said. “I try to motivate my teammates to do their best on and off the field. As a player, I think I have good footwork, but I know it needs to get better. I have great hand placement, great speed, and great power, but there’s always room to improve for me. It feels good to be one of the top guys on team’s board, but I don’t feel like I’ve made it yet. I feel like I have a bigger potential that I haven’t reached yet.”

As for a decision or a timeline moving forward, Burley is just taking his time and enjoying his high school career.

“I’m just getting to know everybody and enjoying the experience. I’m just taking this ride of high school and recruitment and taking in every second of everything around me,” Burley said.