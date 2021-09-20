5-star linebacker recaps Clemson visit for Tech game

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of the nation’s top players in the 2023 class was back in Clemson Saturday for the first time since naming the Tigers as one of his final five schools.

Merrillville (IN) Andrean ’23 linebacker Drayk Bowen made the trip from Indiana to Clemson after wrapping up a win on Friday night, traveling all night with his family to see Clemson defeat Georgia Tech on Saturday. At 6-2, 215-pounds, Bowen is currently ranked as the No. 28 player in the nation and the No. 2 linebacker in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the ’23 class. Bowen released a top-5 in August, putting Clemson in a group with Auburn, Indiana, LSU, and Notre Dame. After seeing a Brent Venables led attack up close, the 5-star has an idea of what it would be like to line up on the Clemson defense.

“I loved the defense. They played physical, fast, and very technically sound,” Bowen told TigerNet. “I definitely could see myself in Coach Venables’ defense.”

Bowen’s recruitment has been handled primarily by Venables, and getting the chance to talk in-person with Venables again was something that Bowen looked forward to the most leading up to the game.

“(Venables) was excited we made the trip and appreciated that we drove overnight,” Bowen said. “Before the game, we talked about Georgia Tech, my games, and he said he would be out to watch me in October some time. After the game, he just talked with me and Sonny (Styles) a little about the game and asked us our thoughts.”

Bowen loved the family atmosphere on his first visit to Clemson, and the 5-star got the same feeling from head coach Dabo Swinney on this visit.

“I spoke with Coach Swinney before and then just real quick before we left. He’s the same on game day as he was on my visit this summer,” he said. “I think that’s what I loved about it.”

Another aspect of the visit that Bowen was looking forward to was the environment in the stadium.

“It was incredible. I thought the game atmosphere was awesome,” he said. “Seeing all of the fans there and even the ones that didn’t go in still tailgating and watching the game outside of the stadium was incredible. Being able to see and feel the energy the fans bring to the game on third down or a big play was so cool. Clemson fans were awesome.”

Bowen is also a highly recruited baseball player, with all of his top schools being places where he intends to be a two-sport athlete. Bowen spoke briefly with head baseball coach Monte Lee during the football game and had the chance to tour the baseball facilities.

Bowen’s upcoming visits will include trips to Auburn and Notre Dame, and possibly more depending on his high school football schedule. Bowen does not currently have a timeline in mind for his commitment but would like to announce a commitment before the start of his senior year.

Had an amazing visit @ClemsonFB yesterday! Great to see the campus full and a game day atmosphere at Death Valley #ALLIN @dylan_bowen00 pic.twitter.com/dX9X9wtAHj — Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) September 19, 2021