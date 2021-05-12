5-star Florida RB recruited by CJ Spiller says Clemson is known for winning
Treyaun Webb is looking for a winning program, a school with a foundation in academics, and he’s looking for a college home that will prepare him for life beyond football. Clemson running backs coach CJ Spiller is trying to convince Webb that Clemson is the perfect spot to make all of his wishes come true.

Webb, considered a 2023 5-star athlete/running back by 247Sports and a 4-star by Rivals, is out of Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian, one of that area’s more storied programs. He rushed for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Conquerors to the state championship last fall. He has an offer list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio St., Tennessee, Florida St., Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn St., South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, and Wisconsin.

Webb originally committed to Georgia in the fall of 2019 – his freshman year – but decommitted from the Bulldogs this past January. He is still looking for a Clemson offer, and he looks to earn that offer with a trip to Clemson for head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp on June 5th.

“I am glad I can finally get back out to the campuses and seeing those campuses and talking to the coaches. I am excited. Before everything stopped, I went to FSU and Georgia, but I didn't really get out like I wanted to,” Webb told TigerNet. “I want to see the difference between all of the schools so I can get my timeline down on when I want to make my decision.”

What does he want to see at Clemson?

“I want to see the campus and talk to the coaches. That's really what I am looking forward to,” Webb said. “I want to see how the environment is up there. I talk to coach Spiller, and he tells me has been through the process before when he was the top running back in the country. He has been through all of this before and he says he can relate to me.”

Webb said that playing at a prestigious program like Trinity Christian helps in the recruiting process.

“The coaches have been through all of this before,” he said. “They have played in the NFL and they have NFL experience, and they teach us every day how to be humble and how to carry ourselves on and off the field. And then, there is a lot of talent and a lot of competition.”

Webb was asked what type of player he is, and he said he is simply a playmaker.

“I just make plays. I am a playmaker. I think my vision is my strength,” Webb said. “I know how to set my blocks up, and then I also have speed. But I also have a lot to work on.”

Webb is visiting Florida on June 1, Clemson on June 5, Ohio St. on June 8-9, Georgia on June 15, and Oklahoma June 18 and 19. He said he is looking for a school that checks off all his boxes, and that Spiller tells him Clemson is that kind of school.

“Academics. I want to see how my academics correlate to the school,” Webb said. “Obviously, I want to see how the school can help me financially after football because I know that football won't last that long. Coach Spiller says that at Clemson they take care of their alumni and they have the best fans.”

Webb has never visited the Clemson campus, but he said one word comes to mind when hears Clemson football mentioned.

“Winning. You know if you go there, you are going to win,” he said. “They are known as a winning program, and if you go there, you are going to win.”

