5 most important players in the 2026 class so far: 4-star CB Shavar Young

Sometimes, a commitment is only in name. For one of the Tigers' first pledges of the 2026 class, this commitment was only fortified with time. 2026 four-star defensive back Shavar Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School has been one of the longer tenured commitments for this class, with his announcement dating back to July. When identifying the most critical pieces of this class so far, Young is slotted on this list for a variety of reasons. Not only will he immediately add value to this roster upon his arrival on campus, but his recruitment also tells a story to Clemson's benefit. As it stands, Young and Marcell Gipson are the only two cornerbacks committed for the 2026 class. That, of course, is subject to change until we get to National Signing Day. Looking beyond another defender's decision, a second, and more powerful reason, stands above the rest when deciding that Young had a spot on this list. Back in the winter, rumors floated around that Young's stock was rising incredibly fast. Clemson secured top talent early, and the rest of the country was slow to catch up to that realization. That, however, didn't stop those programs from trying. Michigan ended up being the one who chased this pursuit the most, with some insiders believing a flip could be imminent. This never materialized. Young was firm in his commitment to Clemson, having this to say to TigerNet when the rumors were at their boiling point. "I do appreciate all the schools coming after me," Young said. "It shows all my hard work has paid off, but for Tiger fans, there's nothing to worry about. I'm locked in. I've been committed since July, and I'm committed for a reason." Tiger fans were still recovering from a string of decommitments surrounding the 2025 class, and the Michigan pursuit almost seemed like Déjà vu to another defensive back that flipped to the Wolverines with safety Jordan Young. Still, those events were not repeated, and it was only the beginning of the positives that Clemson's 2026 class welcomed. Young serves as a representation of that quick return to form, earning him a spot on this list. Perhaps those were already set in motion, but Young digging deeper for the Tigers certainly painted a picture that those prior wounds were more of a bug than a feature of the program.

