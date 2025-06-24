5 most important players in the 2026 class so far: 4-star CB Shavar Young
Mike Reed is happy to have this 4-star corner Shavar Young in Clemson's commits.

5 most important players in the 2026 class so far: 4-star CB Shavar Young
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago

Sometimes, a commitment is only in name.

For one of the Tigers' first pledges of the 2026 class, this commitment was only fortified with time.

2026 four-star defensive back Shavar Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School has been one of the longer tenured commitments for this class, with his announcement dating back to July.

When identifying the most critical pieces of this class so far, Young is slotted on this list for a variety of reasons. Not only will he immediately add value to this roster upon his arrival on campus, but his recruitment also tells a story to Clemson's benefit.

As it stands, Young and Marcell Gipson are the only two cornerbacks committed for the 2026 class. That, of course, is subject to change until we get to National Signing Day.

Looking beyond another defender's decision, a second, and more powerful reason, stands above the rest when deciding that Young had a spot on this list. Back in the winter, rumors floated around that Young's stock was rising incredibly fast.

Clemson secured top talent early, and the rest of the country was slow to catch up to that realization. That, however, didn't stop those programs from trying.

Michigan ended up being the one who chased this pursuit the most, with some insiders believing a flip could be imminent.

This never materialized.

Young was firm in his commitment to Clemson, having this to say to TigerNet when the rumors were at their boiling point.

"I do appreciate all the schools coming after me," Young said. "It shows all my hard work has paid off, but for Tiger fans, there's nothing to worry about. I'm locked in. I've been committed since July, and I'm committed for a reason."

Tiger fans were still recovering from a string of decommitments surrounding the 2025 class, and the Michigan pursuit almost seemed like Déjà vu to another defensive back that flipped to the Wolverines with safety Jordan Young.

Still, those events were not repeated, and it was only the beginning of the positives that Clemson's 2026 class welcomed. Young serves as a representation of that quick return to form, earning him a spot on this list.

Perhaps those were already set in motion, but Young digging deeper for the Tigers certainly painted a picture that those prior wounds were more of a bug than a feature of the program.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
National outlet makes prediction for Clemson to land 4-star defender
National outlet makes prediction for Clemson to land 4-star defender
Clemson moves into Top 10 toughest places to play in EA's College Football 26
Clemson moves into Top 10 toughest places to play in EA's College Football 26
Clemson OL pledges shine at Rivals Five Star camp
Clemson OL pledges shine at Rivals Five Star camp
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week