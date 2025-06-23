5 most important players in Clemson's 2026 class so far: Connor Salmin

Clemson's 2026 class, as it stands, is already incredibly impressive. This class isn't finished, either. When averaging out this decade, the number of prospects that make it to campus rounds out to 20-21 players, putting the Tigers close at 19 current pledges. The next several weeks should see the addition of more to this class, but if we had to shut things down today, who among this group could be considered instant impact players? Examining the current roster, numerous top players will likely set their sights on the NFL, leaving a talent vacuum for the 2026 prospects to fill. Immediate contributions will be needed, and this list will serve as an exercise in identifying those players. 5) Connor Salmin - Potomac (MD) The Bullis School There was a thought that maybe a receiver wouldn't be needed on this list, seeing as TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco will both likely still be on campus for their junior seasons, pending some true wackiness. Still, depth and, more importantly, talented pieces behind your two pillars at the position are incredibly important. So, why Salmin? Both Naeem Burroughs and Gordon Sellars are incredibly talented additions that Tyler Grisham has made to this class, but Salmin's selection stems from the potential he could bring to Clemson's offense. The Maryland wideout is considered one of the best in his class, and one trait stands above the rest: He's a burner. If there’s someone Clemson fans should be pumped for, who’s flying under the radar, it’s 4 ⭐️ WR Connor Salmin.



He holds beyond elite speed, blazing past double teams with ease.



Salmin’s dynamic ability could have be an immediate contributor in 2026.



More on that tomorrow. ✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/9X4Zi5cqam — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) June 22, 2025 In 10 games during his junior season, Salmin hauled in 53 catches for 1,107 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging over 20 yards per catch. Watching his tape, defenders play off coverage to an extreme degree, making it their mission to ensure the rising senior doesn't race past them for an easy score. That speed has also been demonstrated in track and field, where the two-sport athlete holds records in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, running the 200-meter one in 20.97 seconds. Salmin can take a five-yard catch into a 75-yard touchdown, something the Tigers haven't had on offense since Sammy Watkins at wide receiver. That type of speed was on display in several instances, most notably with Watkins taking a simple slant from Tajh Boyd against Georgia into a momentum-shifting touchdown. Turning on Salmin's high school tape, that is the type of speed Clemson has on its hands next fall. The Tigers' dominant receivers of recent memory have been big-bodied receivers with a strong catch radius, making life easy for the quarterback. The dynamic nature of Clemson's receiving room will be one of its greatest strengths in 2026, especially with a new quarterback under center attempting to fill Cade Klubnik's shoes. Salmin's ability could be the Tigers' ace in the hole, one that could be a game-changer immediately down the road. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Salmin (@connorsalmin)

