4-star GA WR talks Clemson official visit, ACC school making considerable push

4-star WR Craig Dandridge talks Clemson official visit, ACC school making push

Clemson’s future receiving corps has already built a strong foundation. What if that offensive structure could add another pillar? Of the visitors on Clemson’s official visit roster, Craig Dandridge of Alpharetta (GA), Cambridge is one of two receivers who aren’t already committed. For Dandridge, he has the Tigers in his final schools, with Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Georgia also securing dates within the early stages of the summer. Clemson got there through his close relationship with Tyler Grisham, who went beyond the Xs and Os when connecting with the young receiver. Dandridge certainly appreciates that side of the Tigers’ recruitment, adding that the consistency is very strong. “So the relationship has really grown a lot between me, Coach Grisham, and a lot of other people on the staff because they continue to reach out to me,” Dandridge told TigerNet. “I'm constantly getting mail, texts, and calls from anybody on the staff who is constantly checking in with me.” For the Georgia wideout, he expressed his excitement towards the visit, feeling like he’s just scratched the surface of what Clemson can offer him. “I'm excited to just learn more about Clemson in general,” Dandridge said. “I know that Clemson was one of my top schools going in. Once I visited, I was really impressed. But I've had a couple of conversations with the coaches, and they said that that was only the tip of the iceberg. There's a lot more, and just hanging around the other recruits going to be on the same official visit to see where their minds are at and how they feel, to get some other insights.” Besides his current four schools, which have a date locked down, other programs are making a considerable push. Stanford, Florida, and Oklahoma are pushing to schedule visits, and the Cardinal brass has gone above and beyond in expressing their vision for Dandridge. “They’ve just been on me about a lot of stuff, just constantly envisioning me as a top guy coming in and playing multiple positions for them,” Dandridge said. “Also be able to just get a good education that'll open up my options after football, whether that be during three years in the NFL, 10 years in the NFL, whatever that may be.” Dandridge hopes to commit a few weeks after his official visits have concluded, and he feels no rush in selecting what he hopes will be his new home for the next several years.

