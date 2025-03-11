4-star Texas OT talks Elite Retreat, Clemson offer: "This offer really meant something."

One of Texas’ top tackles is on Clemson’s board. 2026 four-star OT Zaden Krempin has been on the Tigers’ radar for quite some time, with Matt Luke visiting him during the contact period in January. At the time, Clemson had not extended him an offer, hoping he could get to campus before the staff pulled the trigger on one. That all changed during the Elite Retreat. Krempin broke down the moment his relationship with Clemson changed to TigerNet, noting that this offer truly meant something to the Texas native. “It was after practice,” Krempin said. “Coach Swinney walked up to me and congratulated me on being his 60th offer of the 2026 class. It really meant a lot and after that every coach congratulated me. This offer really meant something. I felt it.” The last time Krempin spoke to TigerNet, he relayed that this weekend trip was a pivotal moment in his recruitment. He wants to find a spot where he can grow as a player and a person, and believes that Clemson fits much of the criteria he is looking for in a program to spend his collegiate career. “Clemson checked a ton of boxes for me,” Krempin said. “Facilities, locker rooms, weight room, stadium, etc. It was all amazing.” The Tigers certainly checked many boxes for the Propser prospect’s visit, but the most important task will be the relationship with Matt Luke. Luke’s star power this weekend has only grown, securing two pledges on the offensive line over the successful stretch. According to Krempin, Luke’s impact has reached him and his family, with the staff as a whole making a massive impression. “From the moment we got there, every coach went out of their way to spend time with me and my dad,” Krempin said. “I’ve never had a school do that. I spent a ton of time with coach Luke and we all got to talk to the entire offensive line before dinner. They love him.” He has official visits locked in with SMU, LSU, Texas, and Michigan. Krempin plans to return to Clemson for an official visit and will announce his commitment choice shortly after he completes those trips.

