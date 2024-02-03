4-star safety Martel Carter Jr. has Tigers in the mix, will visit for spring practice

David Hood by Senior Writer -

C4 is explosive and he’s looking at the Tigers and should be back on campus for spring practice. Martels Carter Jr. is a 4-star 2025 safety out of Paducah (KY) Tilghman who earned a summer offer from the Tigers after a spring game visit in 2023. Safeties coach Mickey Conn stopped by Tilghman earlier this week to check on Carter, who boasts 41 total offers, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Southern Cal, to name a few. Carter was back on Clemson’s campus for the Notre Dame game and also checked out contests at Georgia, Tennessee, FSU, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky, and Colorado. Clemson’s attention is important to Carter, who said that while the attention from so many schools is great, there are only a few that are committed to high school players. “To me, I just think it's very important because with this transfer portal and how the world is nowadays,” Carter told TigerNet. “I really look at it as an appreciation that I'm taking my footsteps in the right way, getting awarded for it. Something that I'm doing correctly. “The way Clemson is about the transfer portal, that's very important just to know that you still got a chance to do your dream and not worry about that affecting you at all.” How is his relationship with Coach Conn? “Good. Like family. Coach Conn and I, we don't go way back, but it feels like that because every time he has a chance to see me, he comes and sees me,” Carter said. “Now that he can talk to me, now he comes to me. We talk all the time.” Conn compares Carter’s game to former Tiger Isaiah Simmons. “He sees me everywhere. He loves how I play, how I'm aggressive,” Carter said. “In their defense, they go out and play man most of the time. So he loves it. I love to play man. And he sees me like Isaiah Simmons. He sees me as a player that can play all the positions like him and move around. So a jack of all trades, really. And that's what I like to do.” His nickname is C4 – he wears the No. 4 and he’s explosive, a nickname he earned running track (where he’s logged a 10.6 100 but wants to run a 10.4 this season). “I'm very explosive in track and on the field. When you think of C4, you're thinking of a bomb,” Carter said. "If you see me play, and if you watch me and turn on the tape, you will see that I'm very explosive and make big plays.” Carter said that Clemson, Oregon and Kentucky are recruiting him the hardest, and he’s headed to Kentucky this week, will visit Oregon for three days in mid-March and will attend a Clemson spring practice or two at the end of March. What keeps Clemson in the mix? “It’s just how they carry themselves,” he said. “It's Clemson and it's football. You look at Clemson, you think of Clemson, you think of family, and you think of strong defense. That's all I'm about. I'm all about family and making it to the next level.” Shout out ⁦@CoachConn⁩ and ⁦@ClemsonFB⁩ for stopping in and checking on our guys! #bluesbest pic.twitter.com/ae45xBRSg1 — Coach Thomp (@coachthomp9) January 30, 2024

