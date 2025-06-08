4-star NC safety calls Clemson offer from Dabo Swinney "a dream come true"

4-star safety Marquis Bryant calls Clemson offer from Dabo Swinney "a dream come true"

Clemson's defensive staff didn't take long on Saturday to ensure one rising North Carolina defensive back would be added to their big board. Marquis Bryant of Rolesville (NC) received an offer from Clemson on Saturday afternoon, adding an already impressive list of schools contending for his services. Michigan, Miami, Georgia, Florida State, and several other programs have already extended offers, building relationships with the rising North Carolina defender. Once June hit the calendar, it didn't take long for the Tigers to get on Bryant's radar. With Dabo Swinney's camp hitting early in the month, it meant another opportunity to see the Rolesville native in action. He, along with Kevin Kelly, Tom Allen, and Jordan Sorrells, took to watching the top group of defensive backs, and Bryant was a part of that mix. He also got the opportunity to work closely with Allen, who recruited Bryant while he was still the defensive coordinator at Penn State. Along with Allen, the four-star safety feels like his relationship with the staff is continuing to grow. "My relationship has been doing nothing but growing since last September when I came to a game," Bryant said. "I only see my relationship with the coaches getting stronger." After a strong performance, it was time for a meeting in Swinney's office. Accompanied by his parents, Swinney officially extended the offer to Bryant, and he felt like it was a dream come true for a Clemson offer to come from the top man himself. "Everyone was amazed by how well I played man coverage for a 'safety,' and just being able to be versatile really sold them," Bryant told TigerNet. "They said, and once I was in Coach Swinney's office, he told me and my parents he would like to offer, so that was definitely an amazing experience and a dream come true to be offered by the head man himself." Moving forward, Bryant said he doesn't plan on taking any more visits for the rest of the summer, which includes any trips for camps. There is one stop, however, that he has circled on the calendar. Bryant will be back on campus for Clemson's opener against LSU, getting the chance to take in the season opener under the lights of Death Valley. As the Rolesville corner sees his relationship with the Tiger staff growing, the primetime season opener is another opportunity for that bond to develop.

