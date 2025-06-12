4-star QB details camp experience, growing relationship with Garrett Riley

Clemson is very selective when it comes to who gets an offer, perhaps even more so when it comes to quarterbacks. Dabo Swinney's high school camps provide players with opportunities to shine and receive development from some of the best coaches in the country. It also helps the staff determine if some of those top performers will be joining the big board for future recruiting classes. In the case of 2027 four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn of Alabaster (AL) Thompson, his outing at Swinney's camp was another audition in front of a familiar crowd. Seaborn has developed a strong relationship with Clemson, with Garrett Riley investing considerable time in visiting Thompson on various occasions to see him throw. This time, it was Riley, along with other prominent members of Clemson's front office and scouting department, taking the time to see the rising junior throw. Seaborn performed well, showcasing what makes him such a coveted prospect across the country, holding offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, and several other top schools. Already comfortable around Riley, the pair seamlessly worked together over the weekend, as the Alabama native shone with plenty of eyes on him. Seaborn created plenty of highlights on the field in front of plenty of onlookers, but the highlight of his time at Clemson was working with Riley. "I loved working with Coach," Seaborn said. "He’s very organized and pays a lot of attention to detail. We’ve spent a good amount of time building our relationship, he’s been out to see me at Thompson a few times, and I’ve been out to Clemson a few times, too. Clemson hasn't extended an offer to a second quarterback just yet, with 4-star Louisiana QB Peyton Houston announcing the first on Sunday, but the Thompson signal caller is certainly a strong candidate to be selected as one of the Tigers' top options. Regardless, Seaborn told TigerNet that he and his family plan to attend a home game during the 2025 season, but haven't decided which matchup to visit. The calendar will soon reach fall, and despite the mountain of offers he holds, Seaborn's ultimate goal during his junior season is to win a state championship, trusting that whatever comes from that is all part of the plan. "That’s really what I’m focused on, goals-wise," he said. "As far as recruitment, it’s just staying consistent, developing relationships with coaches, praying a lot for God’s guidance, and trusting His plan for me." When it comes to whether a Clemson offer would come, that type of moment would be very special in his mind. Should that day come, Seaborn would enthusiastically embrace it, unable to truly put into words what the program's culture means to him. "It would be incredible," Seaborn said. "I can’t say enough about what a great family environment it is, as well as competitive and built around that championship mindset."

