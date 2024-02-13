4-star OL prospect Ziyare Addison takes home MVP honors at Orlando combine

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of Clemson’s top 2025 offensive line prospects took home MVP honors at a combine in Orlando last weekend, and he has plans to make two more trips to Clemson. Ziyare Addison is a 4-star out of Riverview (FL) Sumner, and he participated in last weekend’s Under Armour camp in Orlando where went on to take home position MVP honors. The performance showed why so many schools covet the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Addison, and he told TigerNet he felt like he showed off his versatility. “I went down there, and I didn’t just play tackle,” Addison told TigerNet. “I went to tackle, and I dominated that position. I went to guard, and I dominated that position. And I went to center and I dominated that position. So I had a great time competing, but I also wanted to show that I am one of the best in the country.” He said he knows college coaches will take notice that he can play multiple spots. “It shows I'm not just stuck in one position. That I'm open to playing any position that I'm comfortable if I am needed,” Addison said. “I want to get out of my comfort zone and show that I can make an impact early. Instead of just being in the rotation at left tackle, I could be the next best lineman up. I could be a freshman contributing in the best way I possibly can. So I'm not just showing that I'm an elite left tackle, but there are five linemen out there, and this is about me getting on the field. “It’s not only making me more versatile, it’s making me a better player. But there are really only seven or eight guys that play on the line so linemen have to do all five positions. Just in case another player goes down, you are just a play away from playing. It’s good to have that versatility.” Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke offered Addison and has been in constant contact since then. “His message is really like, he's the man. He told me he's the best offensive line coach in the country,” Addison said of Luke. “Nobody else in the country can develop players like he can. Every time we watch tape, he knows how to break it down. Everything he does and says, like practice translates to the game. I always have a good time watching tape with him. Great people. He’s down to earth and also really big on God and religion as well. That's really why I love Clemson, that it's just not big academically and it's good football, but good spiritually as well. That's really big on me and my process.” Addison said he has plans to make two trips to Clemson – he will visit on March 11 and then wants to take an official visit for the Elite Retreat the first weekend in June. Blessed to say i won MVP at the Under Armour Camp. Had a great time competing against the best players in the country.@HCPS_SumnerHS @SumnerHSFootbal@AlonzoAshwood @BigPlayRay50@CaliPowerATHs @TheUCReport @UAFootball @DemetricDWarren @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @Rivals pic.twitter.com/CdQGfxXHit — Ziyare Addison (@ziyare_addison) February 12, 2024

