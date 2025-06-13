4-star in-state defender Seth Tillman sees Clemson as a top team after offer

For as long as Seth Tillman can remember, he's grown up going to Dabo Swinney's camps. Now, the 2027 four-star of Rock Hill (SC) South Pointe can add Clemson to an impressive list of offers. Growing up, the beginning of summer had a certain routine to it, with a two-hour drive to the Upstate marking the beginning of June and Tillman's presence on campus. The only year he's missed since elementary school was due to COVID-19, when camp was shut down in 2020. If not for that, he'd have had perfect attendance spanning most of his life. Getting to camp for Tillman is easy, but having a personal invite to the event made it that much sweeter. "The process was pretty easy because I have been attending Clemson camp since I was in 4th or 5th grade," Tillman told TigerNet. "I have only missed one year of camp at Clemson, which was during the year of COVID, but it felt like a surreal experience to get an invite." This summer was no different. This time, however, Tillman would come home with something other than any camp accolades. He'd return to Rock Hill with an offer. Entering the camp he was plenty familiar with, his goal was the same as any other year. Tillman gave it everything he had, hoping to continue to prove to the staff that he's a high-caliber prospect. Hard work does pay off. As the day progressed, there was a growing sense that perhaps an offer was forthcoming. When that moment did come, the only emotions the in-state pass rusher could convey were a sense of gratitude and surprise. "I can say I was truly surprised and grateful," Tillman said. "I went to camp with the mindset on working hard, to prove I am competitive, and to show my love for the game. I am grateful!" Once the feeling of having a Clemson offer came into focus, Tillman flashed back to the moments of being completely in awe as he arrived on campus for the first time. Seven years later, he officially secured a spot on the Tigers' big board. "I can remember my first impression of Clemson as a first-year camper, and I was mesmerized and speechless," Tillman told TigerNet. "So, to get an offer seven years later was crazy insane! I worked really hard to hear those words from the coaches at Clemson. I am grateful." Moving further into his recruitment, Tillman sees the Tigers as one of his top teams. Certainly, the sentimental value Clemson holds within his journey will carry plenty of weight moving forward. He did confirm that he will be returning for a home game, but has yet to decide which one will best fit his schedule. As far as Tillman is concerned, this journey as a Clemson camper has come full circle, and now his recruitment will move forward with a special offer for him to treasure.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!