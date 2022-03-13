4-star Georgia defensive lineman has Tigers in top group after visit

One of the top defensive line prospects in the state of Georgia recently picked up a Clemson offer, and the Tigers are right at the top of his list.

TJ Searcy is a 2023 4-star defensive lineman out of Thomaston (GA) Upson-Lee who has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee among others. Searcy was in Clemson earlier this month for an elite Junior Day and picked up an offer from head coach Dabo Swinney and ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“The visit was great. We did a little bit of everything on the visit,” Searcy told TigerNet. “We toured the facilities, watched a practice, talked to a lot of coaches, had a little meeting with Coach Hall to see what it's like to play for him, and then at the end, we heard Coach Swinney talk about the direction he wants the program to go in and his vision for the program.”

Searcy was able to spend quality time with Hall

“I got to spend the second half of the visit with him,” Searcy said. “He was telling me that he likes my film a lot, he likes the way I play, and he wants me to keep coming back on campus and get a feel for the school.

“He likes my length and the way I can move for my size. He said he can develop me definitely if I come there. He’d get the most out of me. I think I’m decent at it all. I don’t really just excel at either one (run stopping and pass rushing).”

Searcy said he is unsure about his timeline for making a decision but does know that Clemson will be in his top group.

“I am not sure about when I will be ready to make a decision but Clemson is definitely one of my top schools right now,” he said. “The people at Clemson stand out. I definitely get the family feel when I am at Clemson. Listening to Coach Swinney, he said the No. 1 goal for his players is for them to graduate. His No. 1 goal for his team is not just to win, he actually cares about his players and he wants the best for them after football.”

In the meantime, Searcy will be busy making visits.

“I know I am going to Florida and Auburn next weekend, and then I know I am going to Alabama on the 25th, Florida St. on the 31st, and then Georgia on April 9th,” he said.

Searcy is ranked as the No. 28 defensive lineman and No. 176 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.