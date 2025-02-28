4-star DB on his Clemson commitment: "There's nothing to worry about"

4-star DB Shavar Young Jr. on his Clemson commitment: "There's nothing to worry about"

The offseason has given one Clemson commit plenty to do. 2026 DB Shavar Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School has recently been crowned a champion with his seven-on-seven squad, the Coastline Star, at a tournament in Atlanta. The four-star defender plays a vital role in that success, lining up against some of the best talent in the country, including teaming up with Clemson target Naeem Burroughs. While the speed of those events doesn’t give much time to do anything other than focus on the games, one such place will allow for Young to spread a sales pitch on Clemson’s behalf. Young will be on campus for both the Elite Retreat on March 8th and then May 30th for the official visit window. Not only is the Tennessee native excited to be back on campus, but he’s also excited to get to meet new defensive coordinator Tom Allen for the first time. “I'm excited to continue to build bonds,” Young said. “I haven't met Coach Allen in person, but I heard he's real energetic so I'm excited to sit down and talk with him and see what he brings to the table. It's always good being back on campus in the home feeling.” In addition to that home feeling, Young sees an opportunity to pitch to other players that the Tigers are a team he sees as on the rise as championship contenders. "The sales pitch I would throw to other guys is that Clemson is on the rise, Clemson is back,” Young said. “We will be in the playoffs every year and have a chance to win championships. For the defensive guys, we will have a good defensive culture with Tom Allen. Seeing what he just did at Penn State, adding that to the tail end and we got at Clemson, it's going to be real good.” Amid everything the offseason has brought, he’s also found that other programs have put Young on their radar, with Michigan being one school that’s attempted to sway the Tiger commit. With six prospects decommitting from Clemson's 2025 class, it would be reasonable for the fanbase to feel uneasy. For Young, he told TigerNet that fans should have nothing to worry about. While the extra pursuit has been a boost of recognition that he is a rising star in this class, he is locked in as a Tiger. "I do appreciate that other schools are still coming after me,” Young said. “It shows all my hard work has paid off, but for the Tiger fans, there's nothing to worry about. I'm locked in, I've been committed since July and I've been committed for a reason.”

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!