4-star DB Davion Jones high on Clemson after earning Dabo Swinney camp offer

The sun was beating down on the grounds of Dabo Swinney's high school camp. It was tough hiding the discomfort that came with it. Still, in four-star safety Davion Jones' mind, the Charlotte defensive back wouldn't allow anything to get in the way of his goal. He was leaving campus with an offer in hand. Despite the conditions, Jones found himself having a blast working with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn, and taking in everything the Tigers had to offer. "First, talking about the heat, it was hot," Jones said. "It was hot, humid out there, but the camp experience was a lot of fun getting coached up by Coach Conn and the rest of the coaching staff. I had a lot of fun that day. I learned a lot of stuff from the coaches that I have taken and translated into my game over the last few weeks." Jones had figured that a good showing at Swinney's camp would translate into an offer. He and Conn had conversations about him returning to campus in June, putting the writing on the wall for the Charlotte native. Currently, he is listed with 20 offers to date, also including Florida State, Michigan, UNC, NC State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin, among more Power 4 schools. That offer list is only continuing to grow, with the Tigers throwing their hat into the ring for his services. One of the appealing factors about Clemson is that Jones feels like the coaching staff has plenty to offer. The experience and wisdom are attractive traits that stand out to him in a significant way. After working with Conn during Swinney's camp, Jones felt like his game and knowledge of it improved significantly after just a few sessions. "Coach, he knows a lot, and I like to be coached by older people, like people who have a lot of experience, and Coach Conn has a lot of experience," Jones told TigerNet. "He taught me a lot of things that I didn't know that I have now implemented in my game." Moving forward, Jones plans on attending multiple home games, feeling like Clemson stands out for a variety of reasons as one of his top schools. "Clemson stands pretty high," Jones said. "It's a winning program. They want what's best for the student athletes, and it's close to home."

