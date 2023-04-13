4-star CB priority target Corian Gipson talks love for Clemson, upcoming visit

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of the top defensive backs in the 2024 class is set to visit Clemson for the Orange and White game, and the Tigers are firmly in the hunt after making the final five for the 4-star prospect. Lancaster (TX) defensive back Corian Gipson announced his top five schools on Wednesday, with Clemson joined by Alabama, Texas, TCU, and Ohio State. At 6-0, 170-pounds, Gipson is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback and the 61st player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Gipson’s last visit to Clemson in March concluded with an offer, and the Tigers are set to host the 4-star this Saturday and again on June 2nd for an official visit. Gipson’s previous visit to Clemson provided him the chance to meet head coach Dabo Swinney and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, and both coaches left a lasting impression during that time. “My impression of coach Swinney and coach Reed is off the charts,” Gipson told TigerNet. “I enjoyed talking with them during the visit and being there for those two days. They are just good coaches overall and coaches that I can be developed and coached by.” Gipson’s trip to Clemson in March was his first time seeing Clemson in-person, but the visit proved to be love at first sight. “I love Clemson already,” he said. “I’ve only been there for two days. Not even seeing everything yet, but the vibes was just right there. It was a feeling I can’t explain.” After going in-depth with Swinney about the Clemson program, Gipson learned about the longevity of the staff that has been around Clemson, particularly at his potential position. “The message from coach Swinney was that they don’t offer a lot of guys,” Gipson said. “They never come out with the No. 1 recruiting class because that’s not what they want, but they are consistent with winning and with their coaches. Coaches like coach Reed being there for eleven years, and coach Swinney being there for seventeen years.” Gipson is viewed by most coaches and recruiting services as a safety and cornerback, displaying elite speed and instincts at both positions. Where does Clemson see Gipson potentially fitting in their defense? “Playing corner because I’m fast,” Gipson said. “They told me you can’t coach speed. Everything else will come, but they see me playing corner and guarding the man in front of me.” Gipson has noted that his development on and off the field and life after football will be major factors in deciding which school he will eventually commit to. Looking forward to the visit on Saturday, what will Gipson be most excited to see in Death Valley? “The hospitality, meeting new people, and seeing the competition out there,” he said. Gipson is also a star on the track, posting a 10.73 second in the 100-meter. Gipson is also a member of the 4x100-meter relay team and also runs the 4x200 and 4x400 for Lancaster.

Features Breaking Daily Digest