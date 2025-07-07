4-star Alabama QB Trent Seaborn says Clemson offer is "tremendous honor"

When Trent Seaborn stepped onto Clemson's campus in June, his mission was to showcase himself to the staff as offers began coming in. The 2027 four-star Alabaster (AL) native is considered one of the top quarterbacks in his class, leading Thompson into his junior season with an impressive list of interested schools. Michigan, Georgia Tech, LSU, Georgia, and several other top programs are vying for his services. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Seaborn's name was added to Clemson's big board. The Alabama signal caller has been on the Tigers' radar for quite some time, dating back to the spring where he was on campus for an unofficial visit. Months later, Garrett Riley makes it official. He extended the offer to the four-star prospect, with him feeling like this one is an honor to have among his many offers already under his belt. "It was incredible," Seaborn told TigerNet. "Clemson is such an incredible program, and it’s such a tremendous honor to be offered. Coach Riley extended the offer." Riley spent plenty of time with Seaborn while he camped at Clemson, giving him instruction with his top group of passers, and put on a show in front of Clemson's offensive coordinator. On the field, they were on the same page as the day progressed. They also seem to be on the same wavelength when it comes to how Seaborn may fit into this offense. He feels like he plays some of the best competition in Alabama 7A football, with Riley feeling comfortable running the Tigers' current offense, as some concepts and patterns feel similar to what Thompson tries to run. In the 7A state title against Central, Seaborn displayed what makes him special, possessing plenty of accuracy and touch on his throws. He also can create outside of the pocket while keeping his eyes down the field to make plays. Riley believes they can harness that in the Clemson offense. "Coach Riley sees the way I run an offense that’s very similar to his," Seaborn said. "He knows the importance of playing with and against the best competition in Alabama 7A football." As far as where Clemson stands after the offer, Seaborn is entralled with the culture that the Tigers hold, citing what Dabo Swinney has continuously built over his long tenure with the program. Seaborn feels like he would fit seamlessly into what Clemson has built both on and off the field. "It’s definitely a program I can see myself fitting in, both from a football standpoint and culturally," Seaborn said. "I love how Coach Dabo has built that locker room and their team mindset." Seaborn confirmed to TigerNet that he will be back on campus for the LSU opener, taking in the bright lights of the 2025 season as his relationship with the program continues to grow.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!