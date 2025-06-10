2027 offer outlook: QB Peyton Houston film breakdown

Offer season is in full swing. Clemson got in the quarterback mix on Sunday afternoon, offering the first to the position to a signal caller who’s had the Tigers’ attention for quite some time. 2027 four-star QB Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy already commands an impressive list of offers from programs like Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, and several others. He arrived at Clemson on Sunday for Dabo Swinney’s final session of his high school camp. Houston did not disappoint. Drawing a crowd of Garrett Riley, Jordan Sorrells, Kevin Kelly, and other important members of the staff, Houston displayed his innate command of his mechanics and dazzled with effortless throws. He visited for the rest of the afternoon and scored an offer to close the day, adding to the strong list of top schools who are courting him for his services. What about Houston’s film attracted Clemson to hand its very exclusive offer at the position? Let’s start with the mechanics. The rising junior surveys the field well, and when diving into the tape, there are plenty of throws where a split-second look can divert a defender’s eyes, creating a window for an easy pass. The consistent footwork and release were on display at camp on Sunday morning, and it's easy to see how it translates in a competitive scenario. It all comes together for him to be a superior passer on the field. Houston’s control of the game continues with his timing, throwing receivers open who may appear covered, only for the pass to find its intended target. He navigates the pocket well, side-stepping or climbing up to avoid an incoming pass rusher. He can create off-platform as well, with one throwing, jumping off the screen. Houston climbed the pocket, escaped to his right, and effortlessly flicked a ball in stride 45 yards downfield. His ability to scramble and extend plays helps compensate for height concerns, where specific windows from his dropbacks may not be available, but his throwing motion creates enough of an arc to climb over taller defenders and hit receivers over the middle of the field. Houston isn't afraid to use that speed to tuck the ball in and run. Houston has impressive speed, and can burn defenses if they don't account for him as a runner. In several clips, he simply takes off, and defenders are unable to catch up as he blazes towards the end zone. Should Clemson land Houston, the Tigers would have a dual-threat playmaker with plenty of potential. Pair that with Riley's offense, as well as the playmakers have assembled on the recruiting trail, and you may have something electric in store for future offenses.

