2027 building blocks, spring visits, hoops signee shines

Spring visits are in full swing. The Elite Retreat will always be the season's highlight, with Clemson’s late May visit window being another pivotal spot for 2026 and Dabo Swinney’s camps being a foundational spot for 2027. To close off this weekend, while much attention was likely focused on the disappointment in Providence, a piece of the program’s future had himself a weekend. Chase Thompson of Alexandria (MN) Alexandria Area helped lead his high school to its first-ever state championship, putting up serious numbers. He dropped 33 points in the semifinals, closing the state championship with 28 points and seven rebounds. While there’s talent seemingly being vacuumed out of Clemson, plenty of promising players will be coming in from across the country. Sticking to hoops, there have already been reports of Clemson putting out feelers for the portal. The staff certainly will get a head start on some of the better teams in the country to put all their time and energy into this process. With Jaeden Zackery possibly unlikely to get a waiver after recent NCAA guidance, you’re looking at replacing potentially four starters in 2025-26. *Moving back to football, we put out where Clemson stands at running back, with the large net that CJ Spiller had cast now shrinking in a matter of hours. Javian Mallory committed to Miami, seemingly making it a race between Jaylen McGill and Carsyn Baker (Langston Hughes), but we feel Clemson might have Baker as the priority. This also could open the door for J’Alan Terry, who was on campus in early March, but we noted he hadn’t scored an offer from the Tigers. Terry could be a safety net in the position if Baker and McGill choose to go another direction. Baker is scheduled for an official visit on May 30th. Circling back to spring visits, Clemson’s Kaden Gebhardt, one of the seven commitments in a flurry of pledges over the Elite Retreat, was back on campus this weekend. The Ohio four-star will also be back on campus in May. There has been a very public push for a potential duo in the secondary between him and Kentavion Anderson of Roebuck (SC) Dorman. Gebhardt has, of course, fed into this, and we’ve continued to see Anderson’s public affection towards Clemson, essentially a school in his backyard. Moving towards next weekend, several vital players in the 2027 picture will be on campus, particularly on the defense side. One of the best players in the 2027 class, Kaden Henderson of Tampa (FL) Jesuit, highlights this bunch. Other expected visitors are LB Jalaythan Mayfield of Lincolnton (NC), OL Carter Jones of Poquoson (VA), and NFL Legacy Cooper Witten of Argyle (TX) Liberty Christian. With how Clemson plays out its version of recruitment, not offering until their sophomore years have concluded, weekends like these are essential building blocks to see if the staff envisions a future with this talented bunch.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!