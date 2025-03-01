2026 commit remains locked in with Clemson, more Elite Retreat additions added to mix

Everyone remembers the beating the 2025 recruiting class took. When reports of one of Clemson’s 2026 commitments received high interest from programs like Michigan, it is fair to assume uneasiness creeps in. TigerNet spoke to 2026 DB Shavar Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School to gather further intel on what has been happening behind the scenes. While the pursuit has been active, Young sent a message that should quell those concerns about the Tigers’ lone defensive commitment. “I do appreciate that other schools are still coming after me,” Young said. “It shows all my hard work has paid off, but for the Tiger fans, there's nothing to worry about. I'm locked in, I've been committed since July and I've been committed for a reason.” Young plans on attending the Elite Retreat on March 8th, as well as the May 30th official visit window to kick off the summer. Speaking of the Elite Retreat, and one week from now, plenty of talent will be on deck for what will be one of the more critical junctures in this cyc 2026 4-star OT Zaden Krempin of Prosper (TX) will be on campus that weekend, with his unofficial visit starting on March 7th, extending into the Elite Retreat. Clemson hasn’t offered Krempin yet, but he relayed that it is his expectation he will receive an offer in that timeframe. Krempin adds to an already talented mix of players, committed or holding the Tigers in high regard, and it is a fascinating melting pot that the staff can balance. With that, several key players have begun to trim lists down further, with Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace and Chancellor Barclay of Orlando (FL) First Academy further narrowing down the number of contenders. The two linemen will be on campus twice in the next several months, with Barclay relaying to TigerNet that Dabo Swinney’s foundational touch on recruiting is playing an active role in the Florida four-star’s perception of where Clemson stands. Looking towards the defense side, a late offer in the cycle, but someone who is a key player in the ultimate makeup of the 2026 class is making the trip to the Elite Retreat. Kaden Gebhardt of Lewis Center (OH) Olentangy will participate in the spring event on March 7th and 8th on campus. Gebhardt was offered in January, and the Tigers have quickly ascended as contenders for the defender’s services. He is another double dipping in campus visits, returning to Clemson in May for an official visit. Regarding visits, Clemson will get another look at four-star 2027 safety Marquis Bryant of Rolesville (NC), with the Tigers getting the first crack at what will be a six school stretch. Clemson doesn’t offer sophomores, but this will be another opportunity to further develop a relationship before pulling the trigger. On the basketball side of things, we added that 2027 five-star combo-guard LJ Smith of Lincolnton (NC) was in the building for Clemson’s drubbing of North Carolina back in early February. Another premium 2027 piece was in Littlejohn for the Tigers’ 23rd win of the season on Wednesday night, witnessing the blowout performance over Notre Dame. Four-star forward Kmajay Jenkins was on site for the matchup, making it another prominent prospect who was able to capture a glimpse of a historic season for Clemson Hoops.

