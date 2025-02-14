2026 Clemson offer outlook: Wide receiver

Another crucial juncture for the class of 2026 is on the way. Clemson’s elite retreat will be held on March 8th, and the countdown is now less than a month away. Where does this class stand between now and then? The growth of the Tigers’ 2026 class is still in its infancy, but the staff has established their canvas and begun filling in the portrait. By examining the reported offers, thoughts on each player’s tape, and a few notables, we can get a sense of how things stand in March. Moving toward the bunch of talented receivers, we can further understand how Clemson is attacking the offensive pieces of the future. Is there another great Tiger receiver in this bunch? Time will tell. (*For future reference, we won’t delve into any prospects who have been offered by Clemson but have committed elsewhere*) Wide Receiver: (5) Cederian Morgan - Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell Status: Undecided Morgan made a splash in February when he announced that his final 10 schools were contenders for his services. Alongside Clemson, Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia, and other top programs made the cut for the Alabama native. It is easy to see what makes Morgan such an attractive prospect. In his junior season, he ran up numbers with 73 catches for over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns. The first thing that jumps off the screen is his catch radius. Throw it up, and Morgan is coming down with it. Standing at 6’4” and with a 210-pound frame, the Alabama wideout simply dominates at the high school level, imposing his will in any given matchup. It doesn’t take long to find plays where he’s blanketed in the end zone, and somehow, Morgan finds a way to win the battle. It isn’t just his frame and physicality at the catch point that wow scouts; his speed combined with those traits make him one of the best receivers in the country. Tyler Grisham and Dabo Swinney recently paid Morgan a visit during the contact period in late January. Connor Salmin - Potomac (MD) The Bullis School Status: Undecided Clemson has made plenty of progress with Salmin, creating separation along with Notre Dame and Penn State as the programs that have been most active with the Maryland product. Salmin will be back on campus for the Elite Retreat in March, giving the high school speedster another opportunity to further develop that relationship with the Tigers. Quick may be selling the two-sport athlete’s speed short. Give the junior wideout any kind of space, and he will make you pay. Salmin is still developing as a complete receiver, but what’s on tape is incredibly promising as someone who can change the dynamic of a college offense. Everyone wants a receiver who can take the top off a defense, but few can consistently create that separation. Salmin is more than capable, even if defensive backs give plenty of cushion. Not only that, Salmin does a good job of tracking the ball in space and has a nice catch radius that creates even more advantages. As he continues to develop, the Tigers would have an incredible asset on deck for their future should Salmin choose Clemson. Naeem Burroughs - Jacksonville (FL) The Bolles School Clemson found itself as one of Burroughs’ top schools, but the four-star product recently announced on social media that he was reassessing his top programs, taking a more thorough evaluation of his recruitment. Along with Florida, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida State, and Notre Dame, the Tigers appeared to have a leg up for his services, but as we inch closer to spring, it seems it is open season. In nine games during the 2024 season, Burroughs produced at a high level, catching 35 passes for 885 yards and 14 touchdowns. His tape tells a very interesting story, and his first few highlights suggest what type of player he can be. The first two clips catch your attention for reasons other than highlighting routes or grabs. One includes a chase down after an interception, in which Burroughs forced a fumble and gave the ball back to his offense. The next was immediately a punishing block, reflecting his ability to be a complete receiver, which Swinney has always enjoyed. Burroughs has a diverse route tree, runs very fluid from his release point, and might have the best footwork among the offers Clemson has extended. Not only is the Jacksonville product a playmaker, but he can return kicks and is willing to get his hands dirty. Gordon Sellars - Charlotte (NC) Providence Day Like Salmin, Sellars views the Tigers in high regard. He has the Tigers in his top five schools and will be on-site for Clemson’s Elite Retreat in March. Sellars is another receiver that will punish you for leaving him space, or will deliver his own if he finds you in his path. Not only can Sellars dish the bruising, but he can take a few shots himself. His ability to secure the catch through contact is impressive, especially when he logs punishment over the middle of the field. The North Carolina wideout can play multiple spots on the field, and has a great feel of when to cut his route just short, or find the perfect place in the defense to move the chains. There’s plenty to like about Sellars’ game, and he may only be scratching the surface of what he’s capable of as he grows. Ryan Mosley - Carrollton (GA) High We spoke with Mosley earlier in February on TigerNet. The Carrollton standout confirmed that he would attend Clemson’s Elite Retreat in March. He’s spoken highly of Clemson in the past, and while he’s yet to release his top contenders, the spring visit indicates where the Tigers stand in his eyes. Given his game, it isn’t surprising that he was considered a top prospect at Under Armour’s Atlanta camp. Mosley is considered a two-way athlete, and made most of his noise as a receiver in 2024, but that innate knowledge of defensive tendencies is easy to spot. Compared to the other wideouts we’ve broken down, there are several instances where Julian Lewis will know exactly what to call for, and Mosley will carry out the mission from there. The Georgia four-star has an excellent release, and can change direction on his routes with great speed, making it challenging for most defensive backs to keep up. It would be fascinating to see how Clemson would utilize his skillset, but the next few weeks should tell us if Mosley continues to view the Tigers in high regard. QB and RB

