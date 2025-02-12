2026 Clemson offer outlook: Quarterbacks and running backs

Another crucial juncture for the class of 2026 is on the way. Clemson’s elite retreat will be held on March 8th, and the countdown is now less than a month away. Where does this class stand between now and then? The growth of the Tigers’ 2026 class is still in its infancy, but the staff has established their canvas and begun filling in the portrait. By looking at the encompassing reported offers, and some thoughts on each player’s game video, we can deliver the goods on how things stand when we get to March. We start with quarterbacks and running backs, two positions that have fared in completely different ways as this class is structured. Quarterback: (2) Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (AZ) Status: Committed Reynolds was Clemson’s first pledge of the 2026 class and is tabbed as the future of Clemson’s offense, with Garrett Riley describing Reynolds’ play style to Jalen Hurts, which given the recent Super Bowl, is quite the comparison. His junior season tape explodes off the screen, much like his burst in open field, or his raw arm strength for huge throws down the sideline. Certainly, there’s a lot to like about his game, with his ability to create outside of the structured play being one of his best assets. His mechanics will be something to monitor; given the raw nature of his talent, he may very well be scratching the surface of his ability as a dual-threat talent. Speaking of his ability in open space, his 6’4”, 200-pound frame makes his speed that much more remarkable, and makes life difficult for opposing defenders to bring him down in space. The Arizona junior completed 61 percent of his passes in 2024, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also ran for 1400 yards and 10 scores, averaging over 10 yards per carry. Reynolds was tabbed to attend Clemson’s junior retreat in January, but there is no word if he will make it for March. Garrett Riley and Dabo Swinney have ventured out to Queen Creek to see him, ensuring one of their top commitments continues to feel at home. Brock Bradley - Birmingham (AL) Spain Park Status: Committed Bradley was Clemson’s second quarterback pledge of the 2026 class, giving the Tigers multiple options to work with to build the future of the offense. Compared to Reynolds, the Spain Park product has a much different playstyle, but there’s still plenty to like about what Bradley brings to the table. He won’t wow you with overwhelming arm strength, but his mechanics and accuracy are his greatest assets. Bradley’s drops and footwork jump off the screen, navigating the pocket well, and making opposing defenses pay for leaving open space for easy throws. His most impressive play reminds you of Mac Jones at Alabama, side-stepping a blitzing defender before needling a throw for a first down. He won’t be one to take off for massive yardage, but he’s shown an ability to escape the pocket and deliver accurate throws on the run. Bradley can accurately dissect every level of the field, hitting easy throws by the numbers or hitting in-cutting concepts in the middle of the field with impressive touch and precision. The junior finished his 2024 campaign throwing for over 2600 yards, completing 65.5 percent of his throws, tossing 32 touchdowns with only six interceptions. Swinney and Riley paid Bradley a visit in late January, with the young quarterback also working in Mobile with QB Country, putting in plenty of work this offseason. Bradley has confirmed that he will be attending Clemson’s elite junior retreat. Running backs: (1) Jaylen McGill - Spartanburg (SC) Mountain View Prep Status: Undecided The latest twist in McGill’s recruitment came on Wednesday morning, announcing that he was decommitting from Rutgers, leaving the door open for his options. The local in-state product was the only running back offer Clemson has extended in this class, boasting plenty of talent and leading Mountain View Prep to a deep playoff run. McGill’s talent is evident, and TigerNet was on site for one of his games. His burst off the line and open-field speed are undeniable. Not only is the four-star tailback quick, but he’s also tough to bring down in open space, possessing a great level of balance when approached with contact that serves him well. McGill finished 2024 as the region’s player of the year, rushing for over 1600 yards, and finding the end zone a whopping 24 times. He also added seven scores as a receiver, nearly totaling 400 additional yards to his numbers. When TigerNet visited McGill during the season, it was clear he liked Clemson, but he felt the interest wasn’t mutual, “wanting more” from the Tigers. With his commitment reopened, it is unclear if that opens the door for Spiller to consider the local product as an option, but everything currently indicates there may be other suitors in line down the road.

