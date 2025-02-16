2026 Clemson offer outlook: Offensive Tackle

Sliding towards the trenches, specifically the tackles in this edition, we can shine a light on the future talent built on the offensive line. Offensive Tackle: (6) Ekene Ogboko - Garner (NC) South Garner Status: Undecided Ogboko has been on Clemson’s radar for quite some time, with both Matt Luke and Dabo Swinney paying the top tackle a visit in January. It is easy to see why he is held in such high regard at Clemson. Standing at 6’6” and with a frame of 280 pounds, Ogboko comes off the line like a receiver with an unbelievable burst. He’s incredibly violent with his hands and punishes defenders who try to get low with a brutal force that will translate to the next level. He can also play both left and right tackle, versatility that Luke is looking for in his next generation of linemen at Clemson. He also had his fair share of clips on the defensive side, completely dominating whoever he faced. Ogboko will be back in Clemson for an official visit on May 31st. Maxwell Riley - Avon Lake (OH) Status: Undecided One of Ohio’s top tackles is down to two schools. Clemson and Ohio State are clashing for one of the best tackles in the 2026 class, and it isn’t hard to see why both are pushing to land this player. Riley is another versatile player Luke could potentially work with. He can play both tackle and guard and does both particularly well. The Avon Lake product’s footwork is the clear standout. He can navigate the trenches with ease while keeping his eyes out for incoming defenders. In one instance, Riley was working the left in a wing concept, and was able to sidestep incredibly quickly to the left to pick up a block. Not only that, he was able to stop on a dime, set his feet, and throw the linebacker to the ground with ease. We’ve seen Garrett Riley utilize linemen who can move in space with certain concepts, and this top tackle certainly fits that billing. Carter Scruggs - Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County Status: Undecided Scruggs announced that the Tigers were in his top 12 in January, and Clemson’s momentum hasn’t slowed down from there. The Virginia four-star tackle will be in the Upstate for Clemson’s May 30th visit window, joining several other top prospects on campus for what will be another significant period for the 2026 class. Scruggs’ game has a certain fluidity, especially when it comes to the passing game. He comes up from his stance incredibly quickly, and despite such a dominating frame that would allow you to get away with sloppy technique, he attacks every rep with an imposing force. He also moves off his blocks well into the second level, and the difference in speed never catches him off-guard when chasing down linebackers to set the stage for his tailbacks. There’s a certain archetype at tackle that Luke was chasing, and each player fits the description of an athletic freak that can change the complexity of your offensive line. Adam Guthrie - Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace Status: Undecided Clemson has made strides in their relationship with Guthrie this year, with him telling TigerNet that the Tigers are in his top three. Penn State and Ohio State were revealed to be the other contenders, but Clemson has done well for themselves in that race. Guthrie jumps off the screen for how quickly he moves off the snap, especially given his 6’7”, nearly 300-pound frame. That type of quickness has served him well, and is one of the better pass protectors Clemson has offered in some time. Like Ogboko, there’s a little bit of a mean streak in Guthrie’s game, with some clips cutting off as he lets a defender know he’s been completely served after a few reps. That kind of personality is a nice edge that has served the Ohio four-star incredibly well. The Miami Trace product can also work both right and left tackle, a versatility that Clemson has continued to eye. Zyon Guiles - Hemingway (SC) Carvers Bay Status: Undecided One of the top in-state products will attend the Elite Retreat in Clemson in March and be on campus on May 30th. Guiles continues to be on Swinney and Luke’s radar, and his use of his hands may be the best of the players we have broken down today. The combination of force and length provides for some clips that make plenty sympathize with a defender’s struggle to contain the in-state talent. Like the others before him, Guiles can play both sides of the line, and appears to have no drop-off on either side to get the job done. There’s plenty to like here should Clemson pursue this option. Braden Wilmes - Lawrence (KS) Lawrence Free State Status: Committed Wilmes committed to Clemson in December, providing an early Christmas gift to the Tigers' 2026 class. Swinney and Luke have ensured that this relationship continues to grow, visiting their lone commitment on the line in January. The Lawrence product has burst onto the scene as another athletic specimen for his size, and his tape displays those attributes well. The Kansas three-star moves well in space, and is good about keeping his eyes down the field for incoming defenders. He also moves well off of blocks at the line of scrimmage, contributing to massive runs down the field because of the free space he can create. Wilmes doesn't jump off the line as quickly as some of the other top talent we've discussed, but there's an undeniable power and force to him. He still fits the archetype that Luke has desired, and with more nurturing, he has the potential to blossom once he gets on campus.

