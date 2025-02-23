2026 Clemson offer outlook: Linebacker

The picture of the front seven is coming together. Clemson’s profile for its ideal prospect in the trenches has been looking for versatile athletes who aren’t tied down to one position. These linebackers fit that mold, and absolutely pop on film, which indicates why the pursuit for these players is incredibly high. The Tigers are in the mix for five top linebackers in the country, with other extended offers seeing commitments elsewhere. Linebacker: (5) Anthony Davis Jr. - Loganville (GA) Grayson Status: Undecided He might’ve received some mentions on social media when a certain NBA trade went down, but most fans are creating buzz about what he can do on the gridiron. We spoke about versatile players, and Davis fits that description. Davis has all the tools to be successful at the next level, and a defensive coordinator may have too much fun lining up the Grayson product in different spots. The four-star talent can rush the passer, and can make you pay in coverage. Starting with his speed, which might be the quickest of the group, he blazes past defenders in the blink of an eye. That speed certainly serves him well as a rusher, as lineman aren’t even out of their stances before their quarterback is down on the ground for a loss. That quick burst doesn’t catch him into mistakes, as his swift change of direction and control are also incredibly polished for his age. At the collegiate level, he will likely be used on the weak side as a rusher, but also someone whose coverage skills can be utilized with quicker athletes. Tyler Atkinson - Loganville (GA) Grayson Status: Undecided Atkinson last saw Clemson during the contact period, with Dabo Swinney bringing Mickey Conn and Ben Boulware along to see the five-star talent. The Grayson product is considered one of the top defenders in Georgia, and for good reason. Atkinson may not be as quick as Davis, but the five-star linebacker is still lightning-fast. Playing at the mike position, Atkinson is the quarterback of the defense, and his sharp instincts on the field are easy to see. Each clip displays his feel for the game, which comes from film study, or just pure feeling that almost gravitates him toward the football. Grayson could also line him up on any spot on the field, thriving in pass coverage or lining up opposite Davis to terrorize opposing offenses. Clemson has a good shot to land Atkinson, and Tom Allen could be overjoyed to have someone be the on-field quarterback for his defense. Storm Miller - Strongsville (OH) Status: Undecided Family ties. Miller is well aware of his older sibling Blake at Clemson, and the Tigers are certainly a factor in his recruitment. The four-star linebacker is a rising star in Ohio, garnering interest from some of the top programs in the country. With a total of 20 sacks during the season, Miller is a force on the edge, where he mostly finds himself on the field. In a fun recruitment crossover, he had reps against top 2026 OT Maxwell Riley, which was an intriguing watch, with both picking up wins on different plays. Despite shining on the edge, his coverage instincts are also commendable, able to read the quarterback's eyes for easy interceptions, giving the Strongsville staff plenty to work with for just one player. The four-star talent also holds a nice variety of moves as a pass rusher and could thrive in a traditional sense at the position but could provide an extra punch to pressure the quarterback. Regardless of where he’s told to be on the field, Miller finds a way to make an impact, and he continues the trend of a more versatile athlete that Clemson is interested in. Duyon Forkpa Jr. - Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy Status: Undecided Forkpa is finishing his high school career at IMG, but he certainly left an impact in his last spot, which led to such an ascension in his recruitment. Much like the other players we’ve discussed in this piece, Forkpa is also a versatile prospect who fits the billing of what Clemson is looking for. Amongst the players we’ve discussed, Forkpa’s pass coverage skills may be the most refined, able to trail receivers at the right time, and has good timing when tracking the ball. And, of course, he’s a force on the edge, punishing defenders who cross his path. He is also a willing blocker on the other end, playing at tight end, which may also provide him with a unique understanding of what works at that position, making life easier on the other end. He may not flash as much as some players in this outlook, but Forkpa’s talent and instincts are undeniable. Caleb Gordon - Gastonia (NC) Ashbrook Status: Undecided Gordon was a late offer in January, continuing to grow his personal stock on the recruiting trail. He currently holds 12 reported offers, with the Tigers being the top standout within his list. The Gastonia product certainly delivers punishment as a tackler, but he also holds some remarkable instincts in pass coverage. One clip came with him making a check for his defense, bringing extra blitzers, and delivering the sack. Pre-snap, Gordon recognized the call for a deeper pass play, and trusted the defensive backs to hold the line as he brought the kitchen sink at the quarterback, and the opposing offense was overwhelmed. It is those moments that make Gordon shine, and what likely drew the Tigers to him. He’s a physical bruiser, but his on-field intelligence can transform a unit into one that’s situationally sound. QB and RB WR OT IOL and TE DT Edge rusher

