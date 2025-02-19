2026 Clemson offer outlook: Edge rusher

Clemson has scouted some serious talent on the defensive line. Enough to split this part of the outlook into separate pieces. For this edition, we will look at six pass rushers, all of whom could be serious pieces for future Clemson teams, pending a commitment. Edge Rusher: (6) Jake Kreul - Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy Status: Undecided Clemson has stayed in the loop for Kreul’s services, paying the Florida pass-rusher a visit during the contact period. Soon, he will begin to narrow down his choices, but in the meantime, plenty gravitate to interest in his game. Kreul can beat you in various ways, whether it is speed to wrap around tackles, or powering past an incoming blocker. He has a diverse set of moves that make the tape pop and make film study difficult for players set to guard him on any given week. The burst off the line, combined with a unique set of moves, adds a fluidity to his game that you won’t find with most edge rushers. Whoever lands the IMG product will have a game changer in their ranks that can change the complexity of the defensive line. Simote Katoanga - San Juan Capistrano (CA) JSerra Catholic Status: Undecided Fans will learn more about Katoanga in the coming weeks, as the California native will be traveling cross-country for Clemson’s Elite Retreat, making quite the effort to get to campus for an important trip. Standing at 6’5” and 250 pounds, Katoanga’s length is his greatest asset, and he knows it. Compared to Kreul, he isn’t as quick off the line, but he makes up for it with imposing power. He possesses a unique set of moves at the line, and can quickly shed off blocks and disrupt any given play. His length also makes him an asset on special teams, which led to plenty to missed kicks on the other end. Camron Brooks - Thomasville (GA) Thomas County Central Status: Undecided Brooks will be headed to Clemson for the summer window, making the trek on May 30th, followed by trips to Florida State, Miami, and California. The Tigers are considered contenders for the Thomasville native, and it is no surprise Nick Eason and Chris Rumph are heavily invested in what he brings to the table. Brooks has a good nose for the football, flying sideline to sideline when asked of him to chase down tackles. He shines the most through his instincts of reading the blocker ahead of him, selectively choosing when to bull rush a passer, or wrap around someone who may be a bigger figure, but not as quick. He isn’t the biggest rusher of the ones we will cover, but that effort and intelligence will serve him well down the road. Khamari Brooks - Bogart (GA) North Oconee Status: Top Three It isn’t hard to discover that the North Oconee product is one of the best athletes of this group of pass rushers. Whether it is a clip of a monstrous dunk or an easy score in the end zone, raw athleticism is one thing that pops up when evaluating the defender. Brooks is down to Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia, and has visits lined up for each school, taking last looks at each program before deciding. In the same game, Brooks was completely wrapped by a blocker, but the junior edge rusher powered through the engulfing block and found a way to wrap his arm to the quarterback, bringing both down. Not only that, but on the offensive end, as he strode down the field, three defenders tracked Brooks down, dove for a tackle, and attempted to hold on. Seconds later, he shed all three and easily found the end zone. Those two plays encapsulate the kind of athlete that the Tigers could have, and the opportunity to utilize that skill could make any of the three finalists’ roster that much better. Dre Quinn - Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian Status: Undecided Quinn will be on campus for the Elite Retreat and an official visit in May, making Clemson a top priority in his recruitment. For Greater Atlanta Christian, Quinn lined up on the inside on the edge, providing a versatility that will make him unique to the other pass rushers we’ve discussed. He shines in both spots, with the need to rush only three because Quinn causes enough chaos for a full pass rush. That kind of advantage is rare, and something to note the level of trust he has built at that level. Quinn is also a remarkable athlete on both sides of the ball, one quality many of these edge rushers share. Jamarion Matthews - Harvest (AL) Sparkman Matthews might be the most powerful edge rusher we’ve covered in this piece. Dabo Swinney and Rumph visited the Alabama native during the contact period, keeping an eye on the rising Sparkman star. Totaling 17 sacks in his junior campaign, Matthews was simply unstoppable, effortlessly passing through double teams for disruptive plays. He doesn’t have the refined skillset of moves that others hold, but maybe he doesn’t need them. There are plenty of clips that demonstrate this, wiping out a tackle and running back with one swipe of his arms, and delivering a devastating hit to the quarterback. Once Matthews hones in on a decision for the next level, the sky is the limit for what he could personally achieve. QB and RB WR OT IOL and TE DT

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!