2026 Clemson offer outlook: Defensive tackle

Clemson has offered 11 defensive line players, eight of whom are edge rushers and three are defensive tackles. Starting with the latter of the options, the Tigers’ three targets inside hold immense talent, including some considered the best in their respective states. Defensive tackle: (3) Bryce Perry-Wright - Buford (GA) Status: Undecided Playing either on the inside or on the edge, Perry-Wright is as advertised. Clemson is considered a top contender for his services, and will be on campus for both the Elite Retreat and for the late May visit window. The Buford talent is incredibly fluid as a pass rusher, able to get off any block with a combination of speed and power. Perry Wright uses hands well to leverage linemen off the line, and has a knack for not giving up on any given rep. That type of effort alone at that position is undoubtedly attractive for scouts, with instances of his disruption perhaps not recording the coveted stat but being the sole reason an offense is hit with disarray on any given snap. Whether he’s flying between guards, and rounding past tackles before they can get into their drop steps, the Buford star will flourish with whatever defensive staff lands him. In 12 games, Perry-Wright totaled nine sacks and 57 total tackles, being one of the top forces in Georgia. Kameron Cody - Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military College Cody is a recent addition to Clemson’s board and has not been shy about professing his admiration for the university. Nick Eason recently stopped by Cody’s home and extended an offer to the junior defender. The three-star talent will be on site for the Elite Retreat in March, getting a look at the school for the first time since he was on campus for a basketball camp. Cody’s film makes it easy to see how he flew onto Clemson’s radar. He can be characterized as a defensive bulldozer, powering through blockers for punishing hits. In situations where he is tasked with a singular blocker, Cody is able to shed off opposition well by making subtle movements at the line and using his arms quickly to disrupt plays. Despite his nearly 300-pound frame, Cody moves quickly off the line, using his 4.9-second 40-yard time to his advantage. His stock continues to rise, and Clemson might’ve extended an offer to the talented defender at the right time. Deuce Geralds - Suwanee (GA) Collins Hill Collins Hill is no stranger to talent, and Geralds is another monster addition to that bunch of stars. Geralds recorded 104 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks as he took home Gwinett’s Defensive Player of the Year. The Georgia defender announced in September that the Tigers were in his top 12, but it is unclear where Clemson currently stands in Geralds’ plans. However, looking at Geralds’ game, it is clear that should Clemson land the four-star talent, they have a supreme player on campus. What’s intriguing about Geralds as a prospect is that he can play on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions on the defensive line. His pass-rushing skills are very refined. He has a solid change of direction on the edge, where he can cut either outside the tackle’s shoulders or between a tackle and guard, leading to easy disruption. As a running back, Geralds is a bruiser at the position, sometimes running Wildcat and letting a combination of speed and power get to work. He totaled eight touchdowns on the ground, being the all-around force programs are swarming to have on their roster. Geralds recorded blocks on field goal teams, attempting to have an impact wherever the staff needed him. Wherever Geralds lands, one defensive staff is receiving an all-around talent that can shine wherever his number is called. QB and RB WR OT IOL and TE

