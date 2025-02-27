2026 Clemson offer outlook: Cornerback

Moving on to the defensive backs, Clemson has cast a wide net regarding the safeties of the 2026 class but was more selective regarding corners. The Tigers only offered three cornerbacks and are likely to land two commitments of their three choices. Mike Reed has an extensive history of developing top talent at the position, most recently producing first-round selection Nate Wiggins, who helped the Ravens reach the second round of the playoffs. Right now, Avieon Terrell has blossomed into Clemson’s top coverage corner, which has plenty more room for growth. Both prospects have a fascinating history with the Tigers, including one from which other teams actively try to sway a commitment. Cornerback: (2) Shavar Young Jr. - Knoxville (TN) Webb School Status: Committed Young is currently Clemson’s lone commitment on the defensive side of the ball but could provide much more than what his position indicates. Starting at corner, Young isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty in the run game, a trait that Terrell flashed well this year as Clemson’s top defensive back. His physicality helps him shed through a receiver’s blocks, and he delivers punishment despite not holding an overwhelming stature. Regarding his coverage skills, Young doesn’t overdo it with his hands, and utilizes his speed to stay with receivers to break up passes. He sees the field very well, and it may help that he excels on the other side of the ball as an offensive weapon, developing a unique understanding of what works at that position. His footwork on his drop steps is precise, and he doesn’t waste a step in coverage, which will serve him well at the next level. Not only does Young excel on the defensive side, but his speed also makes him a threat in coverage, which Clemson can absolutely utilize. As it stands, Young is firmly committed to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, but his rising stock as a prospect has garnered attention from other top programs, who have begun to attempt to sway the junior defender. So far, those attempts haven’t worked, and with the Tennessee corner visiting Clemson twice in the next few months, the expectation is he will remain a Tiger. Samari Matthews - Cornelius (NC) Hough Much like his nickname indicates, Matthews brings the “smoke.” The North Carolina corner is considered one of the top defenders in his class, and the Tigers are reaching the finish line for his recruitment. When he last spoke to TigerNet, Matthews said Clemson was a top-four finalist for his services, and that trend has seemingly remained since the Summer of 2024. Swinney and Co. have been on Matthews’ radar for quite some time, and with a visit to the Elite Retreat and a Summer visit approaching, both parties have a chance to iron out the details before he makes a final decision. Regarding Matthews’ game, he is as advertised. Certainly, he’s one of the more physical corners in the 2026 class and is willing to show it on the gridiron. He is shown establishing himself at the line of scrimmage, forcing receivers off their trajectory, and doing it easily. His coverage skills are impressive as well. He never gives up on a route and has excellent disruption at the catch point, breaking up passes with timing and force. He can also play at the nickel spot and line up with a quicker slot receiver or be on an island outside and dare quarterbacks to toss it his way. Matthews also possesses excellent instincts for the position and is someone who studies concepts in the film room at length. In certain plays, he knows what is happening before the ball is snapped, erasing what the offense has drawn up. Combine that with the physical nature of a linebacker, and Matthews will be a corner who can transform a secondary overnight. QB and RB WR OT IOL and TE DT Edge rusher Linebacker

