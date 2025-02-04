2025 Clemson Schedule Series: Boston College

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Shipping up to Boston. Clemson isn't headed to a Dropkick Murphy's concert in mid-October; instead, a trip to Chestnut Hill will close a two-game road trip to start the month. The Tigers haven't been to Boston College for two years, taking that game up North in 2022, making it 12 wins in a row against the Eagles. This version of BC will look entirely different, with Dabo Swinney facing former Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien for the first time, who will be in his second season in this stint. O'Brien's first year as the leading man started with promise, yet a strange quarterback departure marked an up-and-down first season. Before diving into the Eagles' offseason moves, how did the 2024 season break down for a team that underwent a regime change? 2025 Clemson Schedule Series: Boston College 2024 Results: (7-6, 4-4 ACC) Boston College began the season with great promise and started the year by adding to the grief that Florida State had to endure early in September. With FSU still sporting a preseason Top 10 ranking after a Week Zero loss to Georgia Tech, the Eagles rolled into Tallahassee and added insult to injury. The offense collected 263 yards on the ground, punishing the opposition in the process for a resounding first win on the year. That start sparked a 4-1 start with a narrow loss to Missouri, with the Eagles appearing to be a serious threat in conference play. Not so much. Boston College didn't win a game in October, dropping three straight to open up the meat of its ACC schedule. The defense was a major factor in why such a skid occurred, surrendering over 30 points per game in that stretch, adding to the struggle of a mid-season slump. Then, some more drama unfolded. Entering November in a win over Syracuse, starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos announced he was leaving the team and entering the transfer portal. Grayson James replaced him in that victory over the Orange. Despite some drama within the program, the Eagles did enough to secure bowl eligibility and had a matchup with Nebraska on deck in the Pinstripe Bowl. A narrow loss would close the 2024 season, but a year after Jeff Hafley's departure, the Eagles slightly improved in conference play. This metric can be used moving forward as O'Brien attempts to grow his program. So, with year two looming under O'Brien's leadership, what offseason moves were made to propel this team to progress further to build this program to new heights? 2025 Recruiting Class Overall Rank: 68th Top Signee: Four-star DL Sterling Sanders (Blythewood, SC) Currently, Boston College has 13 prospects enrolled, with 14 additional players set to make it official with National Signing Day on February 5th. The Eagles have attacked plenty of positions, trying to recruit outside of their Northeast bubble, only having one prospect signed on from Massachusetts. Their top signee, Sanders, who hails from South Carolina, has the potential to be someone who can make an immediate impact for a defense that struggled with consistency in 2025. 2025 Transfer Class Overall Rank: 59th Top Commitments: TE Ty Lockwood (Alabama), QB Dylan Lonergan (Alabama) The Eagles brought in 11 transfers to bolster their ranks, including several players on the offensive side who should boost their depth moving forward. Some of the top members of their transfer class hail from O'Brien's former stomping grounds, who spent time as Alabama's offensive coordinator, working with Bryce Young in his Heisman trophy season. Lonergan and Lockwood didn't cross paths with their new head coach while down South, but both showed enough promise to join one of the top teams in the country and a change of scenery could help bolster Boston College moving forward in 2025. Another top commitment for this class came from Campbell, adding receiver VJ Wilkins, who recorded 38 catches, 510 yards, and six touchdowns for the Camels in 2024.

