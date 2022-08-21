2022 Clemson Season Outlook: Defense

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

While our in-depth preview of the Clemson offense was hopeful in the most nuanced and cautious of ways, I am throwing caution to the wind now as I regale you with all the reasons why Clemson’s defense will be elite. Smothering, overwhelming, and dominant are some of the ways I expect this defense to be described throughout the year.

Like the 2018 Clemson national championship team, the strength of this defense starts on the defensive line. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis and defensive ends Xavier Thomas and KJ Henry all decided to return for another year, giving the Tigers exceptional depth on the D-line. Although a foot injury will keep Thomas out through at least the first game, he should be back in time for the meat of the schedule.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is back after missing most of last season with a torn ACL and is projected to be a first round draft pick in the next NFL Draft. Likewise, Davis is healthy after injuries limited him to eight games last season. DTs Ruke Orhorhoro and Tré Williams saw a lot of playing time filling in for them last season and now represent an embarrassment of riches as backups. DT Payton Page is reportedly one of the most improved players in camp and yet may still be third on the depth chart. CBS Sports ranks Clemson’s D-line the best in the country.

Any concern with losing defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has been quickly assuaged by the hire of Nick Eason. He has made a positive impression on everyone, including new recruits, and gives us reason to believe the good times will continue on the D-line.

At linebacker, the Tigers must replace two important players: James Skalski and Baylon Spector. Skalski took a redshirt season and used the COVID waiver to play at Clemson for six seasons, becoming the unquestioned leader of the defense. He tallied 258 career tackles including a team-high 87 last season. Perhaps his most memorable was the game-saving goal line hit he made against Georgia Tech.

Spector was another uber-reliable, hard-hitting linebacker who racked up 74 tackles and an interception last season. Replacing the “bash brothers” is a lot to ask. Fortunately, the Tigers are blessed with more than a few great pieces to do just that.

Trenton Simpson, who started at the SAM linebacker spot (where there is more pass coverage responsibility) will shift over to WILL linebacker where Spector played. Spector was well-above average. In fact, he was good enough to be drafted by the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills in the 7th round. Normally you’d be concerned about a drop-off, but Trenton Simpson is on Pro Football focus’ preseason All-ACC first team and has the upside to be a first round pick as is projected by CBS Sports. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who Clemson coach Dabo Swinney described as “always productive in scrimmages,” will likely be the second-string option at WILL linebacker.

Taking over the SAM spot is former five-star Barrett Carter, who looked comfortable in 179 snaps as a freshman last year. Several players are vying to fill Skalski’s former MIKE (middle) linebacker position. LaVonta Bentley, who is entering his fourth year at Clemson and played 171 snaps last season, may be the front-runner. Keith Maguire will also be in the mix at MIKE linebacker. Maguire is another fourth-year player and played 99 snaps last season. While it is unfair to expect them to match Skalski’s leadership and production, the position is in good hands.

To the extent that there are questions about this defense, they’re in the secondary as the Tigers lost three starters: Andrew Booth, Mario Goodrich, and Nolan Turner. Booth and Goodrich were All-ACC first-team cornerbacks so replacing them both will be very difficult. Fortunately, Sheridan Jones is entering his senior year with 715 snaps over the past two seasons, giving them a veteran starting cornerback.

Sophomore Nate Wiggins is likely to start opposite him. Wiggins was a highly-touted four-star prospect who originally committed to LSU before flipping to Clemson. In a recent interview he admitted that he wasn’t properly focused last season and didn’t take class seriously. Fortunately, a conversation with his head coach about his potential helped him change his attitude and outlook. At 6-foot-2, a 247Sports scout compared him to AJ Terrell, who went to the same South Atlanta High School (Westlake). He played 130 snaps as a freshman and has a ton of upside. Beyond those two, Fred Davis II, Malcolm Greene, and freshmen Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus give Clemson some talented, albeit unproven, back-ups.

Replacing the high football IQ and criminally underrated athleticism of the departed super senior Turner would be tough for most teams, but the Tigers have a bevy of talent at safety, even with Lannden Zanders forced into retirement by shoulder issues. Andrew Mukuba started as a true freshman last season and was excellent. PFF named him to their preseason All-ACC first team heading into this year. RJ Mickens had two INTs in 334 snaps and posted an even higher PFF rating than Andrew Mukuba last season. Jalyn Phillips is a senior who had 357 snaps last season and has proven to be reliable.

Clemson was also fortunate to have safety Tyler Venables choose not to follow his father, Brent Venables, to Oklahoma. Tyler played 262 snaps last season and will likely earn more playing time now as a junior. Swinney said he has been the most productive of all the safeties in fall camp. That gives the Tigers four strong options for the two safety spots and should allow them to overcome the loss of the seemingly ever-present Nolan Turner.

For years, I believed Clemson’s defense would take a huge step back when Venables left, but new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin's maiden coaching voyage in the Cheez-It Bowl and his recruiting success since then have completely changed my mind. Obviously, this group needs to stay focused and healthy, but it is not hyperbolic to suggest they should be the best defense in the ACC and among the top three in the nation.