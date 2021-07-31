2021 Schedule Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. UConn

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

After seven consecutive ACC games, the Clemson football team will play its third of four non-conference games when they welcome the UConn Huskies into Death Valley in week 11 of the 2021 football season. The November 13th matchup will be the first in program history against the Huskies.

Connecticut had played in the American Conference since 2013, but starting in 2021, the Huskies will go the route of an independent schedule. The Huskies were supposed to leave the AAC in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UCONN did not play a season at all in 2020.

The Huskies don’t have an easy slate with Power Five names that include Clemson, Purdue, and Vanderbilt, as well as Houston and UCF, former AAC foes.

It has not been a pretty five years under head coach Randy Edsall in his second stint in charge of the Huskies. After coming back to Connecticut in 2017, the Huskies have gone a dismal 6-30, including back-to-back 0-8 conference records in 2018 and 2019.

UConn Offense

The Huskies offense will be going through an overhaul in 2021, losing many key components along the offense from 2019. It will be a three-quarterback battle for the starting spot. Returning starter and sophomore Jack Zergiotis threw for nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Huskies in 2019. He will battle with NC State transfer quarterback Micah Leon as well as 6’4 225-pound sophomore Steven Krajewski. All three enter fall camp battling for the starting role.

The receiver room and running back rooms lost half of their production from 2019 but a variety of freshmen in both rooms will be looking to make a name for themselves in 2021 with leading receiver Cameron Ross returning and second-leading rusher Kevin Mensah back and set to take the starting roles.

UConn Defense

The Huskies defense was something to forget for Edsall and the defensive staff in 2019 after allowing over 450 yards and over 41 points per game in a 2-10 campaign overall. After the year off, the young defense had a whole year to hit the weights and learn the defense in-and-out.

For a defensive line that produced just 19 sacks in 2019, getting pressure on the quarterback in 2021 will be the focal point. Junior tackle Travis Jones, who comes into this season at 6’5 and 333 pounds will eat up double teams on the line so names like Jackson Mitchell and DJ Morgan, a Notre Dame transfer, can look to make some plays in the offensive backfield.

The corners and safeties are very, very young, but the extra prep time should allow for some improvement in the secondary.

Prediction

Having the Huskies come into Death Valley in the middle of November will be a breath of relief for head coach Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers. While Swinney and staff say every week that you have to prepare for every game like it is a championship game, the Clemson starters will most likely be sitting on the bench close to halftime in this one. Some well-deserved rest will set Clemson up for the remainder of its schedule, which includes Wake Forest to close out the ACC schedule and then the rivalry renewed against the Gamecocks in the last week of the season.

This will be one of those games that Clemson Sports Information Director Ross Taylor and Brian Hennessy will be taking participation count very seriously, as Clemson may break the record of number of players played in a game, which was set back against Wofford in 2019 with 111 Tigers touching the field.

Don’t expect Swinney to run up the score in this one, but many will take the field. Punter Will Spiers may get another shot to throw the ball around a little bit like he did against Georgia Tech last year. This will also be a good chance to see how well Will Taylor and Billy Wiles are coming along in the Clemson offense at QB.

Final Score: Clemson 55, UConn 10