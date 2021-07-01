2021 Schedule Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. Boston College

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

As the calendar turns to October on the 2021 Clemson football campaign, the Tigers host the battle for the O'Rourke-McFadden Trophy against Boston College.

Last season, Clemson fans got their first real-game action look at California superstar quarterback recruit D.J. Uiagalelei after Trevor Lawrence was diagnosed with COVID. The true freshman helped the Tigers score 24 unanswered points to secure the victory and keep the winning streak inside of Memorial Stadium alive.

Uiagalelei finished the game 30-of-41 with 340 yards passing and three total touchdowns. It was Uiagalelei's first career start and he led Clemson back from a 15-point deficit at halftime to keep the Tigers ranked No. 1.

Overall, Clemson leads the all-time series over the Eagles 19-9-2 and has won the last 10 matchups dating back to 2011. The games haven’t been say, close, often as the Clemson offense has outscored BC 366 to 148 in the run and last year's 34-28 game inside of Death Valley was the closest in some time.

Boston College is a team bringing back experience and adding more talent to head coach Jeff Hafley's second team than they are losing from the previous season. Boston College brings back many key components from last year’s 6-5 season where they went .500 in ACC play.

Boston College Offense

The Eagles return redshirt junior QB transfer from Notre Dame, Phil Jurkovec. In 2020, Jurkovec threw for 17 touchdowns compared to only five interceptions. His 2,558 yards through the air were the most by a BC quarterback during their first 10 starts in school history. Inside of Memorial Stadium, Jurkovec had a 50% completion rate and threw for two touchdowns, but he couldn’t will his offense down the field late to complete the upset.

The BC offense averaged around 27 points a game last season but the lackluster rushing game was often the difference. The rushing attack averaged just over 100 yards a game and found the endzone on the ground just 11 times, with three of those coming from the legs of Jurkovec.

The passing game was the most lethal part of the Eagles’ offense last season, averaging around 300 yards through the air a game. Jurkovec had four games where he passed for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, a much different offense than BC fans are used to seeing up in Chestnut Hill.

It doesn’t look like the running woes will get better this year either. Most of the offensive line is coming back, and center Alec Lindstrom is a strong candidate for first-team All-ACC. Hafley and his staff will have to find a new RB1 though, with their top rusher David Bailey deciding to play his final years elsewhere. Bailey was the only player on the BC roster who rushed for over 500 yards last season. Who will step up and fill that hole at starting running back this season? We should know by the time October rolls around but expect the BC offense to once again be pass-heavy this season.

Jurkovec has some star power out wide at the receiver and tight end positions, with Zay Flowers back from a breakout season last year. Flowers caught nine touchdowns and over 800 receiving yards. The BC offense will be without standout tight end and third-round NFL draft pick Hunter Long, who made a spectacular catch in the corner of the endzone in Death Valley last season, but Hafley brings in more size and length outside with some of his new recruits in year two.

Boston College Defense

The Eagles defense was mediocre at times during the 2020 campaign, but they are looking to bring more speed and explosiveness into the 2021 campaign. Eight starters return on the defensive side of the ball, a defense that gave up an average of 28 points per game.

Most of the experience comes back in the secondary with Josh DeBerry and Jahmin Muse leading the way. Muse led the team last year with three interceptions on a defense that defended the pass much, much better than they did the rush.

The rush defense allowed 21 touchdowns last season (107th nationally) and the defensive line was sub-par at times. Most of the tackles for loss came from the back-seven and the defense has to replace its two best linebackers from last season, who both moved on to the NFL (Isaiah McDuffie and Max Richardson).

Prediction

This feels like that matchup Clemson fans will wake up on October 2nd and flip on ESPN’s College Gameday and hear the words “trap game.”

I’m not sure this will be that trap game the analysts love with Clemson. Uiagalelei has already seen everything but the kitchen sink that Hafley and company threw at him last year. This seems like it might be a breakout game for Justyn Ross in the slot though, with BC having to replace veteran linebackers with transfers and freshmen, who have not seen the speed and route-running of one of the best receivers in the nation.

We’ll really see who Dabo Swinney and Tony Elliott trust in the running back room in this game, as it should be a steady helping of the rushing attack against a front-four that struggles against runs inside the tackles. We could easily see Uiagalelei throw for four touchdowns and the Tigers rush for a few more against a defense that could still be looking for its identity.

The Clemson defense that returns all but one starter should have no problem handling the passing attack if everyone is healthy. Last year’s game saw starting linebacker James Skalski sit out due to a groin injury, so he’ll be out looking to hit someone with that patented Skalski neckroll. This will be a perfect game for a breakout performance from one of the young players in the back-seven, maybe Trenton Simpson or Malcolm Greene who will be trying to earn a starting spot.

Final Score: Clemson 52, Boston College 17