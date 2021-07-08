2021 Schedule Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Pittsburgh

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

Following a road game at Syracuse, the Clemson football team will once again hit the road for the second weekend in a row -- and for the third time out of four games -- when they travel up to Pittsburgh for a matchup with the Panthers at Heinz Field on October 23rd.

Last season, Pitt came into Death Valley and was handed a thumping 52-17 loss behind two touchdown passes and 400 yards through the air from Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense as well as a four-interception day from the Tiger defense. Mario Goodrich (2), Andrew Booth Jr. and Malcolm Greene all had a takeaway and the defensive line created six sacks on the afternoon inside of Memorial Stadium. The Tigers moved to 8-1 on the season on their way to a sixth straight ACC title and College Football Playoff.

Clemson can take a lead in the overall series history between the two programs here. The series is currently tied 2-2 with Clemson the winners of the last two meetings (2018 ACC Championship Game, 2020).

Pitt had an up-and-down season last year, winning its first three games before dropping the next four and finishing 6-5, missing a bowl game. The Panthers could come into the October contest with a 5-1 record. Pitt has a tough early-season non-conference matchup with Tennessee down in Knoxville in week two of the 2021 season, however.

So who did Pitt lose from last year, who’s coming back, and what can we look forward to?

Pittsburgh Offense

Struggling to score at points last year, the Panthers offense returns many key components after averaging 29 points and 380 yards per game in 2020. Seventh-year Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi returns much of his starting 11 on offense including starting quarterback Kenny Pickett who many thought would be taking his talents to the next level, but decided to return for his senior season. Pickett threw for over 2,400 yards last season and 13 touchdowns, while also turning the ball over nine times.

Pickett gets his leading receiver in Jordan Addison back who caught 60 passes for over 650 yards last season. Pitt loses their WR2 from last year in DJ Turner but he is the only key component missing from the wide receiver room. The offense also returns their leading rusher in Vincent Davis, a 700+ yard rusher with six touchdowns on the ground. Pickett led the team in rushing touchdowns last season with eight.

Pittsburgh Defense

The Pittsburgh defense had its bright moments in 2020 but will have to replace two of the best safeties in the ACC with NFL Draft picks Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford. The defense last season held opponents to 24 points and 330 yards on average. The defensive back room may be the biggest weakness on the Panthers football team this fall.

The Blue and Gold return two linebackers in Cam Bright and SirVocea Dennis who combined for over 100+ tackles last season and will be the leaders on the Panthers' defense this season.

Prediction

With DJ Uiagalelei as the signal-caller and Clemson’s size and length on the outside with Joseph Ngata and EJ Williams, along with the speed of Justyn Ross in the slot, it could very well be a long afternoon for the Panthers' back-seven. The Tigers' offensive line already proved they can move around the Pitt line last year when the Clemson offense rushed for four touchdowns and threw for three.

Clemson also proved they know how to get to Pickett as well, forcing turnovers and sacking him six times as well. The Clemson defensive line, who didn’t lose anyone from last season, will have another off-season under their belt and should control the running game against an offensive line that struggled last year.

Final Score: Clemson 55, Pitt 13