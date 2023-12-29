Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Speed rusher and fan favorite Xavier Thomas posted a thank you letter to Clemson Nation after his final game as a Tiger in the 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky on Friday. "To Clemson Nation, I thank you for everything, the memories, the relationships, and the lessons taught," Thomas posted on X. "It has been a honor to wear that paw! I am so thankful for this program since it could have easily moved on from me with the position I was in years ago. All of the endless love and support you guys have given me will never go unnoticed in my heart." Check out the entire letter below: #3Out 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wt6kjamfai — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) December 29, 2023

