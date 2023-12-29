CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 29 16:11

Speed rusher and fan favorite Xavier Thomas posted a thank you letter to Clemson Nation after his final game as a Tiger in the 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky on Friday.

"To Clemson Nation, I thank you for everything, the memories, the relationships, and the lessons taught," Thomas posted on X. "It has been a honor to wear that paw! I am so thankful for this program since it could have easily moved on from me with the position I was in years ago. All of the endless love and support you guys have given me will never go unnoticed in my heart."

Check out the entire letter below:

Subject (Replies: 40) Author
spacer TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 TigerNet News®
spacer Thank you XT for working and playing so hard!!!***
 TigerCook®
spacer Thank you XT
 dagummit
spacer Re: Thank you XT for working and playing so hard!!!***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Thank you XT for working and playing so hard!!!***
 AC Leo
spacer Re: Thank you XT for working and playing so hard!!!***
 Teletiger73
spacer You aint beating me on this one. Tied maybe but certainly not more than me.***
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: Thank you XT for working and playing so hard!!!***
 919Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 jsebe10®
spacer Thanks XT for the effort, and I am so very happy you made it through your
 76er®
spacer Re: Thanks XT for the effort, and I am so very happy you made it through your
 swampdonkey®
spacer No X man.. thank you!!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Beautiful.
 cjetienne8416®
spacer Thanks XT. You provided exciting
 tigerrh
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 ddraines®
spacer No thank you XT
 GaTiger5®
spacer XT 100% Class!!
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Thank YOU XT!
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 hutto117
spacer True Tiger!***
 ProjectTiger
spacer Big part of that win and a legend as a Tiger
 STERLING®
spacer You gave up didnt you?***
 ProjectTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 Pig®
spacer Last Playing Link to 2018. So Long XT
 rebeltigersteeler
spacer Thank you!
 MayrettaTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 irmotig®
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 TexasTiger80
spacer A Real Tiger***
 NIKE®
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 carolinachef
spacer Exemplification of a Clemson Tiger. Whatever XT ends up doing, he'll be
 jtiger1®
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas was one of the best
 pawpaw81
spacer Got a little teary eyed reading this
 captaindavidcollins
spacer so did Sheridan Jones***
 NIKE®
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 ESSOCU
spacer I dont think I can express just how much I appreciate and pull for guys like XT
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 Nosmelc1
spacer No xt no
 bleedsorange81®
spacer Re: TNET: Xavier Thomas posts thank you letter to Clemson Nation
 JDCAT
spacer One of my Favorite TIGERS!***
 wyletigr
