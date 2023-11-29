Xavier Thomas playing update

The speed rusher confirmed on X that he will play in the upcoming bowl game for the Tigers.

"Yessir, one last time," Thomas replied to a Clemson fan about playing in the bowl game. "This program has given me everything & more when they could have moved on when I was down & out. I have to give my all in return. Grateful to even be able to play the game of football again. Finishing it out before we head to the league."

Thomas has 24 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections this season.

For his career, he has 120 tackles with 33 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and seven pass deflections.