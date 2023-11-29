CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Xavier Thomas playing update

Xavier Thomas playing update
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 29 08:10

One last ride for Clemson graduate defensive end Xavier Thomas.

The speed rusher confirmed on X that he will play in the upcoming bowl game for the Tigers.

"Yessir, one last time," Thomas replied to a Clemson fan about playing in the bowl game. "This program has given me everything & more when they could have moved on when I was down & out. I have to give my all in return. Grateful to even be able to play the game of football again. Finishing it out before we head to the league."

Thomas has 24 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections this season.

For his career, he has 120 tackles with 33 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and seven pass deflections.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Xavier Thomas playing update
Xavier Thomas playing update
Another Clemson D-lineman set for Senior Bowl action
Another Clemson D-lineman set for Senior Bowl action
Clemson moves up in College Football Playoff rankings
Clemson moves up in College Football Playoff rankings
Former Clemson WR loses coaching job at Notre Dame
Former Clemson WR loses coaching job at Notre Dame
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts