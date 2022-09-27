Xavier Thomas gives update on his status for NC State

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson standout defensive lineman Xavier Thomas has not played this season as he suffered a foot injury during preseason camp.

Thomas returned to Clemson this season to show off his talents on the gridiron for the NFL and obviously has been disappointed that he has had to watch exclusively from the sidelines.

Thomas took to social media to give the latest on his rehab timeline.

"As frustrated as I am being asked this question over and over, I’ll give you an answer," Thomas posted. "Coach Swinney nor I can give you a “real timeline”. I’m currently 6 weeks out of surgery from a broken foot. I was hoping to be back LA Tech week, but I’ve come to learn it is not up to me. I'm done trying to map it out myself."

Thomas is putting the timeline in God's hands.

"I am on Gods timing and on his schedule because his play is always better than my plan. It is still too much pain to go play full speed. Am I making progress everyday? YES. A lot of it everyday because Ive been working my a** off and havent wasted a day during thei process and Im in the best of my entire like and can’t wait to show the world what I can do and what this Clemson family deserves out of me. Right now it is day to day and hoping I can go this week. If not this week, the same with next week. Either way I will be back very soon. The wait will be 100% worth it. Trust HIM!"

Thomas has 112 career tackles, 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 46 games at Clemson.