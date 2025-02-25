Will Shipley thanks Dabo Swinney, Clemson family for preparing his path to Super Bowl

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Will Shipley was ready when his number was called in the NFL playoffs and a Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles. He credits his foundation going to the pros, including his college head coach Dabo Swinney. "Coach Swinney, who I could go on about for years because he’s such a good football coach, but he’s an even better leader of young men," Shipley said on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast. "And that’s what he always says is he has 'a PhD in helping 18- to 22-year-olds.' And he helped me mature, he helped me grow, and he truly got me to where I am right now handed me off to the Eagles organization. And that’s how I see it. "My parents handed me off to him and he handed me off to the Eagles organization and I'm a little bit more on my own because it's a business, it's the NFL. You got such a great support system, but it is a little different. There is no doubt about it. But yeah, I could go on for days about Coach Swinney. He truly is the best. Someone I keep in touch with as well. He was shooting me, Trot (Jeremiah Trotter Jr.) and KJ (Henry) texts throughout the playoffs and keeping in touch with us..." In the NFC Championship, Shipley had his most memorable on-field impact of his rookie season with a first pro rushing touchdown, a forced fumble and 88 kickoff return yards in the 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders. He even landed a spot on Good Morning America afterward. Shipley was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round (No. 127 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft after a three-year Clemson career that had him exiting college in the Top 10 in school history in total touchdowns (33), rushing touchdowns (31), 100-yard rushing games (10), all-purpose yards (4,253) and kickoff return yards (904). He was the only known FBS player on record to produce 4,000 career all-purpose yards while simultaneously graduating with a 4.0 career GPA in only three years at the time. Shipley shouted out some former teammates, such as Jake Briningstool, Phil Mafah and Beaux Collins, for where he is today. "Having those guys with me at Clemson altered my path for sure. Such great dudes. Pushed me on the football field for sure but also off the field," said Shipley. "Pushed me in my faith. Pushed me in my friendships and relationships and my ability to know what it means to really have a family around you..." "I always try to be such a great representation of where I come from — whether it is my parents, my last name I have on the back of my jersey or Clemson University, and now it's the Eagles for me," Shipley said. High praise from @willshipley2021 on his former Coach Dabo Swinney! Gave him credit for where Ship is today @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/S94wQa4Pxi — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) February 24, 2025

