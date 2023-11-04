Will Shipley out against ND, other injuries news

Clemson starting running back Will Shipley has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Notre Dame.

Swinney said on Wednesday that starting running back Will Shipley was day-to-day with his concussion protocol.

"The medical people gotta say he's good to go. I don't get involved," Swinney said. "They have protocols in place, and they've got all kinds of stuff that you have to go through to be cleared back to play."

It appears that Shipley did not progress well enough with the injury to be cleared after a questionable hit by a North Carolina State defender last Saturday.

Shipley has rushed for 515 yards for five touchdowns this season.

He also has caught 20 passes for 120 yards.

During his time at Clemson, he has rushed for 2,436 yards.

In other injury news, Freshman defensive tackle Peter Woods is on the field dressed out, going through warmups.

Freshman receiver Tyler Woods is on the field dressed out, going through warmups.

S Sherrod Covil Jr., CB Sheridan Jones, DE Justin Mascoll, S Jalyn Phillips, RB Will Shipley, and OL Marcus Tate were announced out for today's game.

Clemson will face off against Notre Dame at 12 pm ET on ABC.