Paul Hornung Award honors Tiger for standout performance

Will Shipley named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

Louisville, Ky. – Oct. 18, 2022 – Two repeat players and four newcomers earned the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for their performances this past weekend. Repeat honorees are Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama; and Will Shipley, Clemson. Georgia Southern’s Amare Jones, Central Michigan’s Marion Lukes, Michigan State’s Jayden Reed and Utah’s Cameron Rising made the list for the first time.

The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 13th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission. The Award pays tribute to the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in downtown Louisville in March 2023.

College football fans nationwide have the opportunity to vote for their favorite player during the regular season and again during the bowl season.

Alabama senior RB / return specialist Jahmyr Gibbs played 74 total snaps, touched the ball 32 times three different ways and scored three times in the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville. Gibbs lined up at wide receiver, slot and running back, carried the ball 24 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 48 yards. He played 71 downs and accounted for 10 first downs from scrimmage and returned three kickoffs for 51 yards.

Georgia Southern senior WR / return specialist Amare Jones touched the ball 10 times three different ways and scored twice in the Eagles’ come-from-behind, 45-38 upset win at home over no. 25 James Madison. Amare caught seven passes for 164 yards and two scores, including touchdown receptions of 13 yards and 75 yards as Georgia Southern came from two scores down. Jones returned one kickoff and one punt and fair caught a punt.

Central Michigan sophomore RB / return specialist Marion Lukes touched the ball 31 times three different ways and scored two different ways in the Chippewas’ 28-21 road win over Akron. Lukes carried the ball 26 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 71 yards and one touchdown, finishing the game as CMU’s leading rusher and receiver. He accounted for 12 first downs and 12 explosive plays from scrimmage and returned a kickoff 18 yards.

Michigan State senior WR / return specialist Jayden Reed touched the ball 12 times three different ways and accounted for scores two different ways that were the difference in the Spartans’ 34-28, double-overtime home win over Wisconsin. Reed caught nine passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, threw a touchdown pass and returned two punts for 20 yards. Reed threw a 25-yard scoring strike to match Wisconsin in the first overtime then caught a 27-yard touchdown pass for the winning score.

Utah senior quarterback Cameron Rising touched the ball passing, rushing and receiving in the Utes’ stunning, 43-42, come-from-behind home win over no. 7 USC. Rising completed 30-44 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns, carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards and three touchdowns and caught a nine-yard pass. His one-yard touchdown run and two-yard conversion run with less than a minute to play proved to be the tying and winning scores.

Clemson sophomore RB / return specialist Will Shipley touched the ball 27 times three different ways and accounted for 248 all-purpose yards in the Tigers’ hard-fought, 34-28 road win over Florida State. Shipley carried the ball 20 times for 120 yards, caught six passes for 48 yards and accounted for 10 first downs from scrimmage. He returned the opening kickoff of the second half 69 yards to the FSU 31-yard line to set up what proved to be the winning score.