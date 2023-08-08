CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Shipley named No. 1 ACC running back

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 8, Tue 07:47

Clemson standout running back Will Shipley was named the No. 1 running back in the ACC conference in the follow video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The 2023 ACC Football season is approaching and as we look towards the new season we are checking out some of the best returning players in the conference. The running backs position is one where there is some high top-end talent in the ACC. Clemson's Will Shipley may be one of the most dangerous weapons in the country when he has the ball in his hands. Florida State's Trey Benson is one of the most elusive backs in the FBS, coming off a season where he forced a missed tackle on half of his carries. There are also a number of other backs ready to make their names known. Find out who made our list of the ACC's Top 5 Returning Running Backs right here!

