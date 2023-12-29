Will Shipley injury update

Shipley only had 29 rushing yards but had a pivotal kickoff return that set up the game-winning drive for the Tigers.

He had 132 all-purpose yards, with 94 coming on kickoff returns.

On his return, he suffered a leg injury and was seen on the field with crutches during the postgame celebration.

"We will do an MRI tomorrow or the next day. We will wait and see, but initial reports seem to be encouraging. But you never know till you do the MRI, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after the game.

Shipley finished the season with 827 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had 31 catches for 244 yards and two more scores.

Shipley has not announced yet if he is going pro or returning to Clemson for another season.

