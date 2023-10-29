Will Shipley injury update

Clemson starting running back Will Shipley was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's loss against North Carolina State.

Head coach Dabo Swinney shared an injury update on Shipley during his Sunday media teleconference, saying that Shipley is currently in the concussion protocol.

"We got good news on him," Swinney said. "Got him checked out. He's in the concussion protocol."

Swinney was worried about his neck, but all the X-ray scans checked out OK.

"The bigger concern was they were worried about his neck scans, but all of that came back normal," Swinney said. "That was a real positive."

He said they would "just have to see" about his availability coming up.

"There’s a protocol to that stuff, so I don’t ever know how that’s going to go," Swinney said.

For the game, Shipley had six rushes for 21 yards and two receptions for 20 yards before going down with the injury.

In other injury news, freshman defensive tackle Peter Woods will be back against Notre Dame. He didn't travel for the N.C. State game for an undisclosed injury.