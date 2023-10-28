Will Shipley injured against North Carolina State

Clemson running back Will Shipley was injured in the second quarter of Saturday's game against North Carolina State.

Shipley was nailed in the back/neck region on a 10-yard run to the one-yard line.

It was close to a targeting call on the play, but the officials didn't stop play to review it.

He was able to walk off under his power with the training staff slowly.

For the game, he had six rushes for 21 yards and two receptions for 20 yards before going down with the injury.

Mafah scored from one yard out (not in the shotgun) as the Tigers are down 10-7.

Update 1: Shipley went into the injury tent for evaluation.

Update 2: Shipley is out for the remainder of the game with an undisclosed injury.

Update 3: Shipley has a neck brace on according to the following tweet:

Will Shipley and his family walked out of this room moments ago. Shipley was wearing a neck brace @Chris_Womack pic.twitter.com/x2dc0t6CN4 — Marvin Parker Jr. (@suscmarvin) October 28, 2023

Update 4: Swinney was asked about Shipley's injury status after the game, and he said, "I'm not sure."

Swinney confirmed reports that Shipley got an x-ray on his neck during the game.