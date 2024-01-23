CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Shipley earns rare All-America honor
by - 2024 Jan 23 13:27

Clemson running back Will Shipley was named Tuesday as part of the 2023 Academic All-America football teams selected by the College Sports Communicators. Shipley, a 2022 honoree, was one of four Division I players on the 2023 Academic All-America team to earn repeat honors.

Shipley joins Steve Fuller (1977-78), Kyle Young (1999-2001) and Chad Carson (1999-2001) to become the fourth multi-time Academic All-American in program history. Clemson has had 14 different players garner a total of 20 all-time Academic All-America selections.

Shipley, who was already the first Clemson running back ever to be named as an Academic All-American, earned his Clemson degree in management in December, becoming the first scholarship football player on record at Clemson to graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA in only three years.

CLEMSON ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS

1956: Charlie Bussey, QB

1957: Harvey White, QB

1959: Lou Cordileone, OT

1971: Don Kelley, DB; Ben Anderson, DB

1977: Steve Fuller, QB

1978: Steve Fuller, QB

1984: Mike Eppley, QB

1991: Bruce Bratton, OT

1994: Ed Glenn, TE

1995: Andye McCrorey, LB

1999: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB

2000: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB

2001: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB

2012: Dalton Freeman, C

2022: Will Shipley, RB

2023: Will Shipley, RB

One of three finalists for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award and a two-time All-American, Odunze led the Huskies’ receiving corps with 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 contests. The 1,640 receiving yards led Division I and were a program record, while the 92 catches fell two shy of the school mark. The Las Vegas native recorded 10 100-yard receiving games this fall as Washington reached the national championship game and finished with a 14-1 record.

Fifteen of the 51 members of the Academic All-America® Division I football teams boast a perfect 4.0 grade-point average in their undergraduate work or graduate school. The 27 members on the first team have an average GPA of 3.85, with both teams holding a collective average GPA of 3.83.

Four student-athletes are repeat selections on the Academic All-America® Division I football teams: Kyle Ostendorp (University of Arizona); Spencer Jorgensen (Stanford University); Will Shipley (Clemson University); and Zak Zinter (University of Michigan).

