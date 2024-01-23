Will Shipley earns rare All-America honor

Clemson running back Will Shipley was named Tuesday as part of the 2023 Academic All-America football teams selected by the College Sports Communicators. Shipley, a 2022 honoree, was one of four Division I players on the 2023 Academic All-America team to earn repeat honors. Shipley joins Steve Fuller (1977-78), Kyle Young (1999-2001) and Chad Carson (1999-2001) to become the fourth multi-time Academic All-American in program history. Clemson has had 14 different players garner a total of 20 all-time Academic All-America selections. Shipley, who was already the first Clemson running back ever to be named as an Academic All-American, earned his Clemson degree in management in December, becoming the first scholarship football player on record at Clemson to graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA in only three years. CLEMSON ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS 1956: Charlie Bussey, QB 1957: Harvey White, QB 1959: Lou Cordileone, OT 1971: Don Kelley, DB; Ben Anderson, DB 1977: Steve Fuller, QB 1978: Steve Fuller, QB 1984: Mike Eppley, QB 1991: Bruce Bratton, OT 1994: Ed Glenn, TE 1995: Andye McCrorey, LB 1999: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB 2000: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB 2001: Kyle Young, C; Chad Carson, LB 2012: Dalton Freeman, C 2022: Will Shipley, RB 2023: Will Shipley, RB Division I (press release) One of three finalists for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award and a two-time All-American, Odunze led the Huskies’ receiving corps with 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 contests. The 1,640 receiving yards led Division I and were a program record, while the 92 catches fell two shy of the school mark. The Las Vegas native recorded 10 100-yard receiving games this fall as Washington reached the national championship game and finished with a 14-1 record. Fifteen of the 51 members of the Academic All-America® Division I football teams boast a perfect 4.0 grade-point average in their undergraduate work or graduate school. The 27 members on the first team have an average GPA of 3.85, with both teams holding a collective average GPA of 3.83. Four student-athletes are repeat selections on the Academic All-America® Division I football teams: Kyle Ostendorp (University of Arizona); Spencer Jorgensen (Stanford University); Will Shipley (Clemson University); and Zak Zinter (University of Michigan).